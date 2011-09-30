11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
15 Questions With Hunter Harris
"Can I come out against the 10pm movie? Is that allowed?"
  
11am Saturday
18
15 Questions With Vincent Perella
"absolutely no one needs to be on their phone during a movie"
  
11am Saturday
10
15 Questions With Brandon Streussnig
"there's something romantic about those hard seats in a shitty old theater, back row with the projector humming above you"
  
11am Saturday
5
15 Questions With Emily North
"I love the collective yearning after a really good trailer"
  
11am Saturday
16
My Fall/Winter '24 Moviegoing Schedule
kinda.
  
11am Saturday
5
15 Questions With Allegra Samsen
"there is a great peace in starting my week off with a good movie"
  
11am Saturday
2

August 2024

15 Questions With Aaron & Carlee of Hit Factory Podcast
"eating a plate of chicken wings at the movie theater is a great evil that must be vanquished"
  
11am Saturday
9
15 Questions With @directorfits founder Hagop Kourounian
an interview with one of my favorite instagram follows!
  
11am Saturday
9
15 Questions With Emily Uribe
"seeing any and every movie has helped me as an actor, and as a person"
  
11am Saturday
13
15 Questions With Marissa Nodar
location manager + producer's assistant + director's assistant based in LA
  
11am Saturday
8
15 Questions with Candice Lim
host of Slate’s ICYMI podcast based in Los Angeles
  
11am Saturday
4
15 Questions with Me!
a reintroduction & new questions
  
11am Saturday
7
© 2024 11am Saturday
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture