11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
15 Questions With Hunter Harris
"Can I come out against the 10pm movie? Is that allowed?"
Sep 30
•
11am Saturday
66
Share this post
15 Questions With Hunter Harris
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
15 Questions With Vincent Perella
"absolutely no one needs to be on their phone during a movie"
Sep 25
•
11am Saturday
14
Share this post
15 Questions With Vincent Perella
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
15 Questions With Brandon Streussnig
"there's something romantic about those hard seats in a shitty old theater, back row with the projector humming above you"
Sep 20
•
11am Saturday
17
Share this post
15 Questions With Brandon Streussnig
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
15 Questions With Emily North
"I love the collective yearning after a really good trailer"
Sep 16
•
11am Saturday
61
Share this post
15 Questions With Emily North
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
My Fall/Winter '24 Moviegoing Schedule
kinda.
Sep 14
•
11am Saturday
15
Share this post
My Fall/Winter '24 Moviegoing Schedule
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
15 Questions With Allegra Samsen
"there is a great peace in starting my week off with a good movie"
Sep 6
•
11am Saturday
26
Share this post
15 Questions With Allegra Samsen
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
August 2024
15 Questions With Aaron & Carlee of Hit Factory Podcast
"eating a plate of chicken wings at the movie theater is a great evil that must be vanquished"
Aug 30
•
11am Saturday
9
Share this post
15 Questions With Aaron & Carlee of Hit Factory Podcast
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
15 Questions With @directorfits founder Hagop Kourounian
an interview with one of my favorite instagram follows!
Aug 26
•
11am Saturday
16
Share this post
15 Questions With @directorfits founder Hagop Kourounian
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
15 Questions With Emily Uribe
"seeing any and every movie has helped me as an actor, and as a person"
Aug 21
•
11am Saturday
12
Share this post
15 Questions With Emily Uribe
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
15 Questions With Marissa Nodar
location manager + producer's assistant + director's assistant based in LA
Aug 15
•
11am Saturday
9
Share this post
15 Questions With Marissa Nodar
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
15 Questions with Candice Lim
host of Slate’s ICYMI podcast based in Los Angeles
Aug 12
•
11am Saturday
8
Share this post
15 Questions with Candice Lim
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
15 Questions with Me!
a reintroduction & new questions
Aug 7
•
11am Saturday
24
Share this post
15 Questions with Me!
www.11amsaturday.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
© 2024 11am Saturday
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts