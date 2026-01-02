The Movie Theater Questionnaire

The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Love the Interstellar story. Theres something about films that need theaters to fully unlock their potential. I had the same experince with Dunkirk where the sound design at home was just annoying but in IMAX it became this visceral thing. The chronic re-watching for sharing films with specific people also hits, sometimes the point is the shared moment not the movie itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
Emily Uribe's avatar
Emily Uribe
3d

The first Jurassic world is the best one of all the new ones, valid af

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture