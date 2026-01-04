ICYMI, free post last week:

A bit of a misleading title because my OUTs are the same every year—no talking, no using your phone, no giggling when it’s not funny, no taking your shoes off, no vaping (yeah that happens, too!), no disrupting anyone else’s experience in any way, and one original addition this year: No forgetting to bring a sweater/jacket in because no matter the outside temp you know you’re gonna be cold after sitting still in an air-conditioned room for that long. So let’s dive in to what’s IN for moviegoing in my world, in 2026.

INS