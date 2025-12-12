Hi everyone. It’s been a big week at Beating A Dead Horse HQ over here, discussing every angle of the WB x Netflix x Paramount situation. First of all I didn’t want to ever have an opinion on a “hostile takeover” if it didn’t involve the names Kendall Roy and Stewy Hosseini. I’m not any type of authority on news about this, Richard Rushfield on The Ankler is who I go to to make sense of what’s going on, as well as Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast when I’m driving. But no matter which annoying option prevails in acquiring Warner Bros, I don’t actually think it will mean the end of movie theaters, simply because it can’t. Movie theaters are too important for the culture to be allowed to go extinct. What’s next, we’ll let Them shut all restaurants down so Doordash can thrive? That’s not an option that’s on the table so we will all have to internalize that and go from there.

The easiest thing we can all do to preserve the culture of moviegoing against all streaming CEOs is to become more annoying and talk about the value in going to the movies all the time. To illustrate that today I will recount my experience seeing (/sobbing through) Hamnet. I saw this on a two-show day that started with a matinee of Jay Kelly (where Nancy Meyers came out to interview Noah Baumbach and grilled him for ten minutes about his rule of no chairs on sets). Jay Kelly ended roughly 15 minutes before Hamnet started at a theater thankfully 5 minutes away, and with the added time of navigating both parking lots, I sat down about a minute before Jessie Buckley first appeared on screen.

Hamnet dir. Chloé Zhao (Focus Features)

Every now and then there’s a movie that serves as proof of concept for movie theaters. Something that would be fine to see at home but is instantly elevated by the circumstance of being in a dark with strangers and a surround-sound system. Hamnet wasn’t my favorite of the year, in fact I agree with pretty much everything Hunter Harris wrote in this piece. That being said, as a moviegoing experience, Hamnet was incredibly effective on me that Sunday evening.

this is probably not true but felt true at the time

I’m not someone who cries while watching movies or television. I feel it All strongly, clearly, but there’s somewhat of a block in my brain when it comes to turning emotions into tears. I envy friends I go to the movies with who graciously wipe their tears when there’s an emotional crescendo, but that’s never been me. It’s hard to pinpoint all the particular reasons this experience was different; sure there are the emotional beats that are designed to make you feel strongly, as well as Chloé Zhao and cinematographer Łukasz Żal’s haunting way of framing nature as if tragedy is lurking around every corner. But my thesis here is that no matter its contents or merits, any movie can make you feel something more when you see it in a theater with strangers.

There’s something about being responsible for other people’s emotions when you’re in a theater together. Are they all crying as hard as I am? Are they crying because it’s sad, or because it’s hopeful, or for some other reason? Does this scene remind them of something they went through in their lives? You’ll never get all the answers, and that mystery can elevate the simplest of films into an Experience when you watch it in a theater. You absorb people’s energy in a way that’s impossible to do in any other context.

As the last frame of Hamnet faded to black, I had to close my eyes because they got too blurry from tears. The drama! The doors of the theater stayed shut through the end of credits, and all you could hear were quiet sniffles and tissues rustling all the way until the lights came on. Everyone walking out glanced at each other with a “movies, am I right?” expression. We can’t let anyone tell us this is an experience that should ever become obsolete.