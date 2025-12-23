Name: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Occupation: Choreographer (The Testament of Ann Lee, After Yang, The Drama), Director



1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

If I went to the movies... my ideal time would be a 1pm weekday matinee that then allows me to pick up my son from daycare at 4pm.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

The Lyceum Cinema in Red Hook, NY - which is in upstate NY. It hasn’t been updated since the 90s and still has Kindergarten Cop posters up and the popcorn is delicious. But the seats are new and reclined and are heated, matinee tickets are 6 dollars, I spent my 3rd trimester there.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Diet Coke and popcorn and sour patch kids and/or Raisinets and/or strawberry Twizzlers.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

See previous answer.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Oh God, I don’t remember to be honest. But I do remember seeing Gwyneth Paltrow in Shakespeare in Love and wanting to be her.

Shakespeare in Love dir. John Madden (Universal)

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The Testament of Ann Lee!

The Testament of Ann Lee dir. Mona Fastvold (Searchlight Pictures)

7. What would be the ideal moviegoing scenario for people to see The Testament of Ann Lee ?

It doesn’t matter - the movie will take you where you need to go.

8. Did you have a favorite scene to choreograph on The Testament of Ann Lee ?

Hero song.

9. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

In the center, back three rows.

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

After I saw Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank at the IFC Center, I left and ran about 15 blocks because I didn’t know what to do with my energy or emotions.

11. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

It Was Just an Accident.

It Was Just an Accident dir. Jafar Panahi (Neon)

12. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

For me it’s such a special moment of sharing. You’re gathering with people in a room to sit down and share an experience together. It’s communal, necessary, thrilling.

The Testament of Ann Lee is in theaters December 25th.