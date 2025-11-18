11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
heather's avatar
heather
1d

I completely agree with adding in protein chips and I’ll take it a step further and say they’re really missing an opportunity not offering protein popcorn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emily Uribe's avatar
Emily Uribe
1d

the people yearn for smart sweets and joyride candy!!! Skinny dipped!!! Unreal!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 11am Saturday
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture