The Movie Theater Questionnaire

The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
heather's avatar
heather
29m

“I would just keep movies in the theater for longer to really give word-of-mouth a chance to work.” !!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture