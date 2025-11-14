Let me start this off by saying I am a loyal concessions buyer at any theater I frequent. I’ve never been someone who can watch a movie without snacks - popcorn and a Diet Coke are as essential to the viewing experience for me as anything. That being said, sometimes a girl wants to sip a hot cinnamon latte while watching the new Kelly Reichardt film on a Saturday morning. So, I have been sneaking coffee in to theaters on a semi-regular basis, so much so that a reader requested this post:

And who am I to not deliver? Let’s break this down into 3 different scenarios.