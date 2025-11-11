Name: Chandler Barbee

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Writer/Director

Links: Chandler’s IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Thursdays at 7pm. Sundays at 10am.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Vista Theater on Sunset Boulevard because of the history and how Tarantino has restored the place. I went there for a lot of midnight screenings this past summer with friends and it revived my love for films like Repoman, Enter the Dragon, Wild at Heart. They have the best popcorn out of any theater in the city. I love how he widened the rows so it’s easy to get past people to your seat and they prioritize showing 35mm and 70mm.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Hot dog & Diet Coke. Sometimes coffee that I’ve smuggled in ;)

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

AMC please bring back Sno-caps for my popcorn. A theater in London served espresso martinis and I felt so dang classy watching Nosferatu, I would love to do that more.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

George of the Jungle with my dad and older brother.

George of the Jungle dir. Sam Weisman (Disney)

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Good Fortune (gotta support my boy KR).

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

A LOT of 80s & 90s films. True Romance, Lethal Weapon, The Silence of the Lambs,…

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

AMC Burbank 6 does it right with their red seats. Plenty of room and cushion, can fully recline if you want to. It’s like being snuggled in bed.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

This is more about the movie goers than the actual theater, but respect the space. Get off your dang phone! Don’t talk. Don’t spill your concessions everywhere. This is a shared art experience. Enjoy it, respect it.

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

Seeing The Dark Knight for the first time with my brothers. My older brother had just gotten his driver’s license and it was the first time we all got to go together with no parents. The theater was PACKED. We ended up seeing that film 4-5 times in the theater.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

Die My Love, Wuthering Heights, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Paul Mescal, Jenna Ortega, Harris Dickinson, Mia Goth, Lewis Pullman, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyle Gallnor & Aaron Pierre with directors Nida Manzoor, Quentin Tarantino, Patty Jenkins, Derek Cianfrance...and myself.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

The Love Witch or Drive.

Drive dir. Nicolas Winding Refn (FilmDistrict)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

It’s seeing art the way it’s intended... in the theater. It’s a shared experience. It creates memories. It’s an escape. It’s FUN.