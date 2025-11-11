11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Those AMC Burbank 6 seats really are unbeatable, I could watch a three hour epic and still walk out feelig refreshed. The espresso martini idea is genius though, I wonder if more theters will start offering that kind of thing. It really does elevate the whole experince when the venue treats you like an adult.

i've still never had an espresso martini but during a 3pm movie would actually be the ideal time to fix that

