The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Marshall Shaffer
1d

For me, I have a feeling nothing is going to top the NYFF secret world premiere screening of MARTY SUPREME for a loooooong time

Bailey Dunn
2h

this was a last year experience but one of my fave moments ever was seeing twisters in the theater. I felt like I was quite literally about to be blown away !!! and now I’ve completely imprinted on that movie and am obsessed with it

