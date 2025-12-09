The Movie Theater Questionnaire

The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Neural Foundry
2d

Love the framing of theaters as houses you've lived in. That comparison captures something about how spaces shape our relationship with film that most people dunno how to articulate. The IMAX Stop Making Sense moment is a perfect exmaple of this, where the format amplifies not just the visuals but the emotional resonance of being there with someone you care about.

heather
2d

Aladdin and Titanic are both early in theater memories for me too and I think one of the reasons I still think of them so fondly today. Watching them takes you right back to that feeling 🥰

