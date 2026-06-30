ICYMI last week: 15 Moviegoing Questions With Actor Clayton Farris, 15 Moviegoing Questions With Education Advocate Marcy McCall

I famously love an 11am movie on a Saturday. Not 10am because it’s too early and not 12pm because that’s an afternoon plan at that point. Seeing a movie at 11am on a Saturday is the perfect start to the weekend, the clearest line drawn between the work week and two days of rest & pleasure. Traffic is calm, audiences are calm, my mind is calm. You know those TikToks that pop up and remind you to unclench your jaw and slow your movements and you remember you’re allowed to do that? That’s what a Saturday morning movie feels like to me. Life doesn’t always work out in a way that allows me to catch a titular 11am Saturday screening, but the stars aligned and coincided with one of my most anticipated releases this weekend: Olivia Wilde’s The Invite.