Name: Clayton Farris

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Actor, Content Creator

Links: Instagram

Watch Clayton in Apple TV’s Cape Fear, new episodes every Thursday night.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Give me a Monday evening at 7:30pm (seeing a movie a lil hungover is ideal).

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I miss the Arclight immensely but the Vista in Silverlake would be my current favorite. You’re surrounded by film lovers when you go there so it makes for a more community-driven experience.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Hot dog, large popcorn with extra butter and a bottle of water (or an ice cold Coke if I’m feeling frisky).

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

My dream theatre snack is popcorn. Couldn’t imagine a movie without it. So my dreams have come true.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I’m gonna say Jurassic Park was my most meaningful movie experience when I was younger.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Disclosure Day… No comment.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

The Exorcist. Apparently people fainted and I actually believe that happened.

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

I saw Ace Ventura 4 times in a theater. Grew up next to a dollar theatre so saw a lot of movies there. I also saw Weapons 4 times but that’s because I was in it.

Weapons dir. Zach Cregger (WB)

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave as soon as the film ends?

Since moving to Los Angeles I stay for the credits. Always love seeing friends’ names in the credits.

10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

NO PHONES!

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I remember seeing a double-header once with my whole family and it stands out as a very special day. We saw Forrest Gump and True Lies. Both iconic films of the 90s.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Im really excited for Digger just cause I heard its bonkers. Also very excited to see Zach Cregger’s next movie Resident Evil. I don’t even play the games, I just know he’s gonna make something great.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

If I can be so bold, my dream combination is myself as the lead working with a newer director to create a film that elevates us both to the next level.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I don’t know why What Dreams May Come popped in my head. Just the dreaminess of that movie resonated with me.

What Dreams May Come dir. Vincent Ward (Universal)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

It just feels like such an American thing to do to see a movie in a theatre. Hollywood has always been our greatest export so I would say its your patriotic duty to watch movies in a theatre.