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Nora's avatar
Nora
1d

I saw the titanic in 3d drunk when I was in college and by the time it was over I was hungover and seasick

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zaf zaf's avatar
zaf zaf
1d

hungover on a monday evening sounds, well, intriguing. 10/10 will try.

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