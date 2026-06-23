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Marya E. Gates's avatar
Marya E. Gates
1d

if you ever live in Georgia, it definitely always sticks with you.

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heather's avatar
heather
1d

Absolutely loved reading this and love this diva (and also look forward to popcorn and soda)

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