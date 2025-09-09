I ask all my guests about their favorite movie theater, and I truly enjoy everyone’s answers equally. I love reading about what makes a theater special to someone and why some are popular favorites while others are not. However, after the 200th mention of AMC Lincoln Square (an amazing theater whom I love!) I thought it’s time to cast a wider net and asked TikTok to weigh in with their favorite theaters elsewhere in the US. Enjoy these first batch of responses thanks to contributors from Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, Albuquerque and DC and stay tuned for more cities & countries!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Name: Mercedes Gonzales-Bazan (Website)

Occupation: Content producer, writer, media researcher

My favorite movie theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the Guild Cinema, a small arthouse theater located on historic Route 66 that has been in operation for over fifty years. Now this isn’t the place I go to for blockbusters (I have my beloved Cinemark Century 24 for that); the Guild is my spot for watching indies, special themed/anniversary showings, foreign films, and anything a little weird or local. It’s a one-room theater split by one aisle down the middle and a tiny concession stand that sells Toblerones and uses those classic popcorn cups. Here, I’ve watched some of my favorite films on the big screen - It Happened One Night, Clueless, and Selena. It’s the ultimate place for eclectic viewings and a true Albuquerque staple.

ATLANTA, GA

Name: Alexa Miller (Substack, Instagram)

My favorite movie theater in Atlanta is Midtown Art Cinema. I have so many fond memories of going there while I was in high school with my best friends, smuggling increasingly bizarre foods in, and laughing with the kind of smiles that can only be had in your teenage years. Before the surrounding shopping area was redone, the theater was always quiet; I saw the same people there, and even when I went on my own, I enjoyed the quiet repetition of my moviegoing. While the theater has changed a bit since the shopping center was renovated, I still feel the love for the theater where I laughed and cried, and somehow, between all of my memories there, I grew up.

LAS VEGAS, NV

Name: Caleb Navarette (Substack, Letterboxd)

Occupation: Writer

My favorite theater in Las Vegas has to be the Beverly Theater here. It’s the only independent theater in town and I always have a great experience being able to go there. I’ve secen my favorite films in the theater like Moonlight and Fallen Angels, as well as films that would become my favorites after watching them there, like Past Lives and Paris, Texas. The look of the theater is gorgeous and the staff is always incredibly nice every time I visit. If you’re going to watch a film in Vegas, this is the place that you’re going to want to go.

NASHVILLE, TN

Name: Emily Marshman (Letterboxd)

Occupation: Media buyer at an advertising agency

My favorite theater in Nashville is probably a very common answer for Nashvillians, but it's our arthouse theater The Belcourt in Hillsboro Village. They just celebrated their 100th anniversary with a Nashville-themed movie marathon, which is a great example of why I love them so much: they've taken on the role of Nashville's only (partly) repertory theater. One of my favorite memories of the Belcourt is their recent celebration of David Lynch's life and work, where I watched four of his movies, three of which I'd never seen before. It’s where I found Wild At Heart, one of my new favorite movies of all time. The staff are wonderful, and their passion for movies and for their community is inspiring. I love the Belcourt!

E-Street Cinema, Washington, D.C. Photo by Max Sarvello

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Name: Max Sarvello (Substack, TikTok)

Occupation: Political hack & writer

Unfortunately, my favorite movie theater in Washington, DC closed earlier this year: Landmark's E-Street Cinema. It was right around the corner from Ford's Theater and just down the street from the White House. It had such a classic movie theater feel to it, like a suburban AMC in the 90's. It also had terrific programming and was a safe haven for cinephiles in DC. My favorite memory from E-Street was seeing Top Gun: Maverick there. In the opening scene, after Maverick hits his mach 10 goal and becomes the fastest pilot alive, one of Maverick’s cadets shouts: "put that in your Pentagon budget!" The whole audience erupted with laughter, most likely because half of the audience actually works at the Pentagon.