I’ve been thinking about unexpected items people bring with them to movie theaters. My friend Amanda won’t be seen at a movie without a mini white cheddar popcorn seasoning in her bag. heather always carries a paper fan with her “ever since the great AMC Burbank 16 Barbie air conditioner outage of July 2023”. I guess the most unexpected item in my movie theater bag is my CVS Artificial Teardrops for any screening past 6pm because I have the eyeballs of a 90 year old. And lately my film journal my roommate Zaf got me inspired by Emily Uribe ’s! Speaking of AMC, raise your hand if you’ve been victimized by their “live Q&A” concept yet? I can’t be the only one who thought I was about to see Andrew Garfield in the flesh at last week’s We Live In Time screening only to read “livestreamed” in the fine print way too late. As for the concept of virtual pre or post-screening interviews, I’m 50/50. It really worked before Twisters on IMAX where the cast talked about specific scenes to hype people up to see them. After We Live In Time though, not so much, people were drained (I’m people) and wanted to go home where they can watch the actors give similar answers to similar questions on YouTube. One of my favorite podcasts, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, had a discussion in a recent episode about what a predictable bummer all our perfect social media algorithms have become ( Embedded had a great piece on this as well). I’m personally so bored of only reading and listening to and watching things that I’ll most likely love. I think it’s an enriching experience to watch stuff that isn’t your usual taste, no matter if you end up loving or hating it. I just recently watched Rebel Ridge on Netflix with my parents and it was surprisingly (for a Netflix movie (sorry)) good and I think Aaron Pierre should be in approx 30 movies next year. I’ve also been really into Criterion 24/7 which is essentially cable TV but with better movies. 15 Questions With Sarah Garrahan

Name: Sarah Garrahan

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Film Editor

Links: Sarah’s work, IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Honestly, I love a packed weekend night theater. There’s something magical about seeing movies amongst friends and strangers. The laughs and sobs hit harder. It’s great people watching - you see the awkward first dates, cinema nerds geeking out, and everything in between.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

The Bijou in San Antonio - a local arthouse theater in my hometown that sadly closed its doors in 2022. It was in the basement of a defunct mall. It made no sense but it was where I fell in love with cinema. I remember the first films I saw there were Maria Full of Grace and Garden State. I’d never really seen an indie in theaters before that. It changed what I thought was possible as an aspiring filmmaker.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Growing up, my dad always used to mix a pack of M&Ms into the popcorn. That combination of salty and sweet was foundational for me and I love it to this day. I also always get a fountain soda - usually root beer or a cream soda.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Lately I’ve been sneaking onigiri into movie theaters and honestly it’s such a great movie snack.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I had a hard time remembering but my parents told me that it was probably Hook, which makes sense because I later obsessively rented the film from Blockbuster and even made my mom buy me a blue nightgown from the local thrift store so I could run around the house pretending to be Wendy. I legit thought I could fly when no one was watching and begged my parents to legally change my name to Wendy. Honestly, I'm still dreaming of escaping to Neverland.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Night on Earth by Jim Jarmusch last night as part of the American Cinematheque’s Gena Rowlands retrospective. I can’t believe I’ve never seen it before because a lot of the themes resonated with my own filmic impulses. I also recently saw Sugarcane at the Laemmle Royal, which broke my heart into a million pieces and I’m still sitting with it. Rooting for it for the Oscars this year.

Sugarcane dir. Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat. Photo: IMDB

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I recently saw Smoke Sauna Sisterhood on a small laptop with a couple of friends. It was such a gorgeous and moving film that I’d love to see on the big screen some day.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I am a big back-row-middle fan. I don’t like the idea of people being behind me and I like to be able to observe the audience. Last year I saw Poor Things at the Los Feliz 3 and we were forced to sit in the front row. I don’t wish that on anyone!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Honestly better snacks! I get bored of the classic options and I appreciate when theaters incorporate anything outside of this. I went to the Egyptian a few nights ago and they had cauliflower bites and Topo Chico! I’m such a sucker for LA quasi-health foods. Also, I desperately miss the interactive roller coaster openers before movies and am campaigning to bring them back.

Egyptian Theater, LA. Photo: LA Conservancy

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

I love previews and honestly count on at least 20 minutes of them because I’m always running late!

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I slightly prefer seeing films with someone else or a group, but what I love about the cinema is that you always feel a sense of camaraderie with other moviegoers.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Elizabeth Lo’s Mistress Dispeller, which recently premiered at Venice. I’ve been following her work for a few years and really appreciate her observational approach to docaryument storytelling. I’m also a big fan of fellow editor Charlotte Munch Bengtsen’s work.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

I recently saw Miryam Charles’ 16mm hybrid feature, Cette Maison at Mimesis Documentary Festival. It’s a haunting film about loss that has so much heart, beautiful visual and sonic textures, and is told with such care. It’s available to stream on the Criterion Channel.

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

A gritty queer love story by Andrea Arnold featuring my celebrity crush Roberta Colindrez.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I would hang out on Agnes Varda’s beach any day.