1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
I love being in a movie theater alone, so any weekday matinee does the trick. Since this is not always possible, I also love Saturdays at 11 am 😉
Thanks for reading 11am Saturday’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
2. What’s your favorite movie theater?
As a noma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.