Hi everyone. It’s 96 degrees in Los Angeles and it’s making me so sleepy. The few times I left my air-conditioned home in the past week were for, you guessed it, movies. I’ve been bringing this cutie notebook from McNally Jackson to screenings with me so here are some notes I took during the last few.

2pm Monday, Frank G. Wells Theater at Walt Disney Studios

Pre-screening: I’m on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank to watch Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (thanks Searchlight and Agenda Collective!) and it’s a tough 90 degrees outside. The Starbucks on the lot is open this time (last time it was closed due to a fire) so I wanted to bring coffee in to the screening room but my grave mistake was going with a hot cappuccino (literally why?). Took a short walk around the lot and almost passed out so I had to switch the coffee out with a Diet Coke. I’ve never seen the lot this crowded, there’s filming going on for Nobody Wants This as well as some sorta conference.

Post-screening: I suspect I got this invite not because I’m a seasoned Ready or Not fan but because I talk about Shawn Hatosy nonstop on the internet and he’s part of the cast (led by Samara Weaving, who makes a fab final girl). Even though I knew this, nothing could have prepared me for the “hot new heartthrob in town” treatment this film gave Hatosy. Cinema! Not to mention him and Sarah Michelle Gellar play twin children of David Cronenberg. A sentence I didn’t think I would ever write.

I love being on a studio lot! Film more things in LA!!!

6pm Friday, Soho House West Hollywood Screening Room