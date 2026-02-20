It’s my great honor and pleasure to have sivi (bald ann dowd) back on to watch tonight’s very eventful new episode with me. And more importantly to welcome guest character of all time Jack Abbot back in the Pitt. Let’s go.

Spoilers for The Pitt S2E7 “1:00 P.M.” below. Watch the episode on HBO Max and listen to the official companion podcast here .

1:00PM

11am Saturday: here we go

11am Saturday: baby jane dough mentioned

bald ann dowd: we need baby jane cam in the corner

1:01PM

bald ann dowd: Perlah is my best friend

11am Saturday: i wanna gossip with her and Princess so bad

Katherine LaNasa, Laetitia Hollard, Sepideh Moafi in The Pitt S2E7 (Warner Bros)

1:02PM

11am Saturday: Al-Hashimi still keeping her lulu on in this heat is so inspiring

bald ann dowd: she would be the perfect woman if we could pry the AI from her hands

11am Saturday: #nobodys perfect

1:04PM

11am Saturday: Dr Ellis!!!!

bald ann dowd: DOCTOR ELLIS

bald ann dowd: 5 minutes in and this episode is already severely depressing

11am Saturday: im sorry why’s it this hard to communicate with this deaf patient omg

bald ann dowd: this is the most maddening thing i have ever seen

1:05PM

11am Saturday: like pen and paper finally!!!!

bald ann dowd: LIKE LET’S KEEP IT UP MAMA

1:06PM

11am Saturday: how come Shabana Azeez has a better American accent than some Americans

bald ann dowd: she is one of my clients

1:07PM

11am Saturday: Ok whats happening with Al-Hashimi…….

bald ann dowd: girl……..

1:08PM

bald ann dowd: not the cancer mom’s kids….

bald ann dowd: ten bucks i will cry before end of ep

11am Saturday: and of course theyre cute as hell

11am Saturday: same

bald ann dowd: if you’re gonna die you have to get uglier kids…

11am Saturday: thats what i always say!

11am Saturday: did you see people speculating the husband is hiding something/evil…..

11am Saturday: we need to put the greys anatomy down

bald ann dowd: girls this isn’t shondaland….

bald ann dowd: the adults have reclaimed thursdays…

1:09PM

11am Saturday: oh God this SA patient

bald ann dowd: oof this is rough

bald ann dowd: not sure that i’ve ever seen the procedure reflected accurately in a medical show

11am Saturday: nope

1:11PM

bald ann dowd: MY HUSBAND

11am Saturday: AKJDHSJKDFHSDG

bald ann dowd: MY MAN MY MAN MY MANNNN

11am Saturday: HOW HAVE I SEEN THIS BEFORE AND STILL GASPED

bald ann dowd: active fire right right

11am Saturday: 30 seconds in talking about intubating in active fire i cant do this

bald ann dowd: needington USA population me

Shawn Hatosy in The Pitt S2E7 (Warner Bros)

1:12PM

bald ann dowd: God he’s so cool

11am Saturday: some men are meant to be 50 - that one tweet

bald ann dowd: like one thing about jack abbot he’s gonna throw his hair in a messy bun and handle it

11am Saturday: LMFAO

11am Saturday: the actress that plays patient Ilana (Tina Ivlev) is so good

bald ann dowd: i was just about to say this….

bald ann dowd: like genuinely heart-wrenching to watch her

11am Saturday: truly

Taylor Dearden, Supriya Ganesh in The Pitt S2E7 (Warner Bros)

1:14PM

bald ann dowd: Dr. Mohan stuns in new fight with mom

11am Saturday: most beautiful person on earth going thru the horrors

bald ann dowd: it’s not her fault she has a perfect face…

11am Saturday: whoever has her voodoo doll drop it now

1:15PM

bald ann dowd: Joy is my best friend

11am Saturday: i love her

11am Saturday: idgaf representation!!!

1:16PM

bald ann dowd: FUCK THE HEALTH INSURANCE SYSTEM

11am Saturday: ugh this is truly gut wrenching

bald ann dowd: this is so sad show me the hot old guy again before i freak out

11am Saturday: his desperation and Dr. Mohan’s desperation to help him ugh ugh

11am Saturday: PUT THE OLD MAN ON RIGHT NOW

bald ann dowd: ok thank God

bald ann dowd: why does he flirt with everybody he speaks to

11am Saturday (at the same time): how do they focus on treating the patients when theyre so busy flirting

11am Saturday: BYE

1:17PM

bald ann dowd: slow is smooth smooth is fast #slowissmoothsmoothisfast

11am Saturday: soooooo true

11am Saturday: Al-Hashimi: Robby and Abbot… what’s tea?

bald ann dowd: HAHAHA

bald ann dowd: not bad Abbot……

1:19PM

11am Saturday: NOT MY TYPE BUD

bald ann dowd: give Joy a weapon

bald ann dowd: what would we do without King and Langdon…….

11am Saturday: literally nothing

1:20PM

11am Saturday: ok Abbot in quarter zip

bald ann dowd: GQ man of the year #ToMe

1:21PM

11am Saturday: id love to grab a beer with Abbot and Al-Hashimi too

bald ann dowd: i would grab a beer…. if they wanted to grab one … no worries if not tho

bald ann dowd: she wants that cookie so effing bad…

bald ann dowd: realest thing about her…

11am Saturday: i get her…

Usman Ally, Shabana Azeez in The Pitt S2E7 (Warner Bros)

1:22PM

11am Saturday: Victoria is me if i didnt go into email job business (so many drs in the family)

bald ann dowd: LMAO

bald ann dowd: her dad is kinda chill as hell

11am Saturday: i like him

1:25PM

11am Saturday: ugh this scene’s so brutal too… Jada finding out about their mental health history

bald ann dowd: oh man so much heavy stuff happening in this episode

11am Saturday: “i wish this day never happened”

11am Saturday: i love that emma’s there too she has such a calming presence

bald ann dowd: Emma is such an angel

1:26PM

11am Saturday: “it was Dr. Langdons idea” wheeeeeee

bald ann dowd: WHEEEEE

11am Saturday: Langdon appreciators club president Mel King

bald ann dowd: jack antonoff will be pleased

11am Saturday: LMFAO

for some reason

11am Saturday: i wish i could go in that damn deposition with Mel

1:27PM

bald ann dowd: this randomly making me sob

11am Saturday: “i would happily live with your ghost” :(

Patrick Ball, Noah Wyle in The Pitt S2E7 (Warner Bros)

1:28PM

11am Saturday: oh fuck the elevator

bald ann dowd: involuntary meeting of the diva convention

11am Saturday: this is giving meredith and derek being miserable in the elevator bc they couldnt be together

bald ann dowd: LMAO

1:29PM

11am Saturday: “i don’t know if i want you in my ER” oh…

11am Saturday: FORGIVE HIM ALREADY

1:30PM

bald ann dowd: yeah i’ll say it… that looks like it hurts…

11am Saturday: Langdon’s so off his game this is horrible

1:31PM

11am Saturday: i have whiplash omg

bald ann dowd: the way she’s trembling ugh

11am Saturday: poor angel

1:33PM

11am Saturday: if yall dont taskrabbit an ASL interpreter to that hospital rn….

bald ann dowd: Al-Hashimi is so kind

11am Saturday: id lowkey trust her w my life

bald ann dowd: but not my chart

1:34PM

bald ann dowd: where’s abbot

11am Saturday: THAT PROPELLER INJURY…. NO

bald ann dowd: OOOOOOF

11am Saturday: Langdon sweaty as hell

11am Saturday: robby throwing him off his game then being annoyed that hes slow…….

Shawn Hatosy, Supriya Ganesh in The Pitt S2E7 (Warner Bros)

1:37PM

11am Saturday: OOP

bald ann dowd: YESSSSSS FUCK YESSSS

bald ann dowd: i love when hot people interact

11am Saturday: my screen is literally on fire

bald ann dowd: tiddies out

11am Saturday: in front of the most beautiful person on earth

11am Saturday: i love how she dgaf

bald ann dowd: jack abbot therapy queen

bald ann dowd: “i’ll pay for it” i just made a noise…

11am Saturday: whyd he say it like that……….

bald ann dowd: ripped directly from ao3 lmfaoooooo

bald ann dowd: and make no mistake i’m eating it up

11am Saturday: they make sense!

bald ann dowd: fan service is awesome when you’re the fan being serviced

bald ann dowd: they need to put me in a cooling room after that scene

11am Saturday: my face is truly red like im not kidding

1:39PM

bald ann dowd: Santos is the realest

bald ann dowd: #LetHerChart

11am Saturday: LET HER CHART!!!!!

bald ann dowd: baby crying because Nurse Jesse won’t stop mogging

bald ann dowd: “precisely why i didn’t go into pedes” says the doctor who will clearly go into pedes

11am Saturday: omg i cried when i first watched her singing…..

bald ann dowd: we forget that she was in Hamilton

11am Saturday: LIKEEEE THAT VOICE

11am Saturday: ugh shes so soft they dont get her

bald ann dowd: my sister asf

and my other sister Langdon… my sisters are estranged

11am Saturday: trust they will reunite

1:43PM

bald ann dowd: Princess lmfao

11am Saturday: peeping Mohan and Abbot in the back….

bald ann dowd: they are so beautiful it freaks me out

1:44PM

11am Saturday: whys Robby so nosy this season

bald ann dowd: why’s he so concerned about Whitaker …

11am Saturday: ao3…….

bald ann dowd: Whitaker lowkey pulling a timothee chalamet

11am Saturday: LMFAO

11am Saturday: the father who stepped up

1:46PM

bald ann dowd: i miss McKay’s blunt bangs

bald ann dowd: they brought me comfort in times of trouble

11am Saturday: nothings been right since she got them trimmed

1:47PM

bald ann dowd: old guys always waiting for Dr. Mohan

bald ann dowd: she’s going into geriatrics in her professional AND personal life…

1:48PM

11am Saturday: i hope Ilana gets nominated for best guest star

bald ann dowd: need to watch everything she’s ever been in

11am Saturday: “lets go find the good snacks” :(

bald ann dowd: Emma is the biggest sweetie

bald ann dowd: oh Dana don’t make me sob

1:49PM

11am Saturday: Santos in white and purple Salomons #santosinwhitenadpurplesalamons

bald ann dowd: #LetHerSleep!!!

1:50PM

11am Saturday: the hospital ceo’s outfit

11am Saturday: he heard Abbot’s in today and rushed to the hospital

bald ann dowd: hi Dr. Abbot :)

11am Saturday: whys his ass always involved when theres chaos

bald ann dowd: he lived through the dark ages he will thrive in this situation <3

1:51PM

11am Saturday: PRINCESS’ “oh my God” lmaooooo

11am Saturday: my mom said back in the day they’d send xrays and CT scans to doctors’ houses in a cab

bald ann dowd: that’s CRAZY

bald ann dowd: ubering my spine to a random guy

11am Saturday: Abbot can pay for it

bald ann dowd: literally blushing at the thought