RECAP: Hour 7 in The Pitt Watchalong ft. Bald Ann Dowd (Sivi)
Welcome back Dr. Abbot.
It’s my great honor and pleasure to have sivi (bald ann dowd) back on to watch tonight’s very eventful new episode with me. And more importantly to welcome guest character of all time Jack Abbot back in the Pitt. Let’s go.
Spoilers for The Pitt S2E7 “1:00 P.M.” below. Watch the episode on HBO Max and listen to the official companion podcast here.
1:00PM
11am Saturday: here we go
11am Saturday: baby jane dough mentioned
bald ann dowd: we need baby jane cam in the corner
1:01PM
bald ann dowd: Perlah is my best friend
11am Saturday: i wanna gossip with her and Princess so bad
1:02PM
11am Saturday: Al-Hashimi still keeping her lulu on in this heat is so inspiring
bald ann dowd: she would be the perfect woman if we could pry the AI from her hands
11am Saturday: #nobodys perfect
1:04PM
11am Saturday: Dr Ellis!!!!
bald ann dowd: DOCTOR ELLIS
bald ann dowd: 5 minutes in and this episode is already severely depressing
11am Saturday: im sorry why’s it this hard to communicate with this deaf patient omg
bald ann dowd: this is the most maddening thing i have ever seen
1:05PM
11am Saturday: like pen and paper finally!!!!
bald ann dowd: LIKE LET’S KEEP IT UP MAMA
1:06PM
11am Saturday: how come Shabana Azeez has a better American accent than some Americans
bald ann dowd: she is one of my clients
1:07PM
11am Saturday: Ok whats happening with Al-Hashimi…….
bald ann dowd: girl……..
1:08PM
bald ann dowd: not the cancer mom’s kids….
bald ann dowd: ten bucks i will cry before end of ep
11am Saturday: and of course theyre cute as hell
11am Saturday: same
bald ann dowd: if you’re gonna die you have to get uglier kids…
11am Saturday: thats what i always say!
11am Saturday: did you see people speculating the husband is hiding something/evil…..
11am Saturday: we need to put the greys anatomy down
bald ann dowd: girls this isn’t shondaland….
bald ann dowd: the adults have reclaimed thursdays…
1:09PM
11am Saturday: oh God this SA patient
bald ann dowd: oof this is rough
bald ann dowd: not sure that i’ve ever seen the procedure reflected accurately in a medical show
11am Saturday: nope
1:11PM
bald ann dowd: MY HUSBAND
11am Saturday: AKJDHSJKDFHSDG
bald ann dowd: MY MAN MY MAN MY MANNNN
11am Saturday: HOW HAVE I SEEN THIS BEFORE AND STILL GASPED
bald ann dowd: active fire right right
11am Saturday: 30 seconds in talking about intubating in active fire i cant do this
bald ann dowd: needington USA population me
1:12PM
bald ann dowd: God he’s so cool
11am Saturday: some men are meant to be 50 - that one tweet
bald ann dowd: like one thing about jack abbot he’s gonna throw his hair in a messy bun and handle it
11am Saturday: LMFAO
11am Saturday: the actress that plays patient Ilana (Tina Ivlev) is so good
bald ann dowd: i was just about to say this….
bald ann dowd: like genuinely heart-wrenching to watch her
11am Saturday: truly
1:14PM
bald ann dowd: Dr. Mohan stuns in new fight with mom
11am Saturday: most beautiful person on earth going thru the horrors
bald ann dowd: it’s not her fault she has a perfect face…
11am Saturday: whoever has her voodoo doll drop it now
1:15PM
bald ann dowd: Joy is my best friend
11am Saturday: i love her
11am Saturday: idgaf representation!!!
1:16PM
bald ann dowd: FUCK THE HEALTH INSURANCE SYSTEM
11am Saturday: ugh this is truly gut wrenching
bald ann dowd: this is so sad show me the hot old guy again before i freak out
11am Saturday: his desperation and Dr. Mohan’s desperation to help him ugh ugh
11am Saturday: PUT THE OLD MAN ON RIGHT NOW
bald ann dowd: ok thank God
bald ann dowd: why does he flirt with everybody he speaks to
11am Saturday (at the same time): how do they focus on treating the patients when theyre so busy flirting
11am Saturday: BYE
1:17PM
bald ann dowd: slow is smooth smooth is fast #slowissmoothsmoothisfast
11am Saturday: soooooo true
11am Saturday: Al-Hashimi: Robby and Abbot… what’s tea?
bald ann dowd: HAHAHA
bald ann dowd: not bad Abbot……
1:19PM
11am Saturday: NOT MY TYPE BUD
bald ann dowd: give Joy a weapon
bald ann dowd: what would we do without King and Langdon…….
11am Saturday: literally nothing
1:20PM
11am Saturday: ok Abbot in quarter zip
bald ann dowd: GQ man of the year #ToMe
1:21PM
11am Saturday: id love to grab a beer with Abbot and Al-Hashimi too
bald ann dowd: i would grab a beer…. if they wanted to grab one … no worries if not tho
bald ann dowd: she wants that cookie so effing bad…
bald ann dowd: realest thing about her…
11am Saturday: i get her…
1:22PM
11am Saturday: Victoria is me if i didnt go into email job business (so many drs in the family)
bald ann dowd: LMAO
bald ann dowd: her dad is kinda chill as hell
11am Saturday: i like him
1:25PM
11am Saturday: ugh this scene’s so brutal too… Jada finding out about their mental health history
bald ann dowd: oh man so much heavy stuff happening in this episode
11am Saturday: “i wish this day never happened”
11am Saturday: i love that emma’s there too she has such a calming presence
bald ann dowd: Emma is such an angel
1:26PM
11am Saturday: “it was Dr. Langdons idea” wheeeeeee
bald ann dowd: WHEEEEE
11am Saturday: Langdon appreciators club president Mel King
bald ann dowd: jack antonoff will be pleased
11am Saturday: LMFAO
for some reason
11am Saturday: i wish i could go in that damn deposition with Mel
1:27PM
bald ann dowd: this randomly making me sob
11am Saturday: “i would happily live with your ghost” :(
1:28PM
11am Saturday: oh fuck the elevator
bald ann dowd: involuntary meeting of the diva convention
11am Saturday: this is giving meredith and derek being miserable in the elevator bc they couldnt be together
bald ann dowd: LMAO
1:29PM
11am Saturday: “i don’t know if i want you in my ER” oh…
11am Saturday: FORGIVE HIM ALREADY
1:30PM
bald ann dowd: yeah i’ll say it… that looks like it hurts…
11am Saturday: Langdon’s so off his game this is horrible
1:31PM
11am Saturday: i have whiplash omg
bald ann dowd: the way she’s trembling ugh
11am Saturday: poor angel
1:33PM
11am Saturday: if yall dont taskrabbit an ASL interpreter to that hospital rn….
bald ann dowd: Al-Hashimi is so kind
11am Saturday: id lowkey trust her w my life
bald ann dowd: but not my chart
1:34PM
bald ann dowd: where’s abbot
11am Saturday: THAT PROPELLER INJURY…. NO
bald ann dowd: OOOOOOF
11am Saturday: Langdon sweaty as hell
11am Saturday: robby throwing him off his game then being annoyed that hes slow…….
1:37PM
11am Saturday: OOP
bald ann dowd: YESSSSSS FUCK YESSSS
bald ann dowd: i love when hot people interact
11am Saturday: my screen is literally on fire
bald ann dowd: tiddies out
11am Saturday: in front of the most beautiful person on earth
11am Saturday: i love how she dgaf
bald ann dowd: jack abbot therapy queen
bald ann dowd: “i’ll pay for it” i just made a noise…
11am Saturday: whyd he say it like that……….
bald ann dowd: ripped directly from ao3 lmfaoooooo
bald ann dowd: and make no mistake i’m eating it up
11am Saturday: they make sense!
bald ann dowd: fan service is awesome when you’re the fan being serviced
bald ann dowd: they need to put me in a cooling room after that scene
11am Saturday: my face is truly red like im not kidding
1:39PM
bald ann dowd: Santos is the realest
bald ann dowd: #LetHerChart
11am Saturday: LET HER CHART!!!!!
bald ann dowd: baby crying because Nurse Jesse won’t stop mogging
bald ann dowd: “precisely why i didn’t go into pedes” says the doctor who will clearly go into pedes
11am Saturday: omg i cried when i first watched her singing…..
bald ann dowd: we forget that she was in Hamilton
11am Saturday: LIKEEEE THAT VOICE
11am Saturday: ugh shes so soft they dont get her
bald ann dowd: my sister asf
and my other sister Langdon… my sisters are estranged
11am Saturday: trust they will reunite
1:43PM
bald ann dowd: Princess lmfao
11am Saturday: peeping Mohan and Abbot in the back….
bald ann dowd: they are so beautiful it freaks me out
1:44PM
11am Saturday: whys Robby so nosy this season
bald ann dowd: why’s he so concerned about Whitaker …
11am Saturday: ao3…….
bald ann dowd: Whitaker lowkey pulling a timothee chalamet
11am Saturday: LMFAO
11am Saturday: the father who stepped up
1:46PM
bald ann dowd: i miss McKay’s blunt bangs
bald ann dowd: they brought me comfort in times of trouble
11am Saturday: nothings been right since she got them trimmed
1:47PM
bald ann dowd: old guys always waiting for Dr. Mohan
bald ann dowd: she’s going into geriatrics in her professional AND personal life…
1:48PM
11am Saturday: i hope Ilana gets nominated for best guest star
bald ann dowd: need to watch everything she’s ever been in
11am Saturday: “lets go find the good snacks” :(
bald ann dowd: Emma is the biggest sweetie
bald ann dowd: oh Dana don’t make me sob
1:49PM
11am Saturday: Santos in white and purple Salomons #santosinwhitenadpurplesalamons
bald ann dowd: #LetHerSleep!!!
1:50PM
11am Saturday: the hospital ceo’s outfit
11am Saturday: he heard Abbot’s in today and rushed to the hospital
bald ann dowd: hi Dr. Abbot :)
11am Saturday: whys his ass always involved when theres chaos
bald ann dowd: he lived through the dark ages he will thrive in this situation <3
1:51PM
11am Saturday: PRINCESS’ “oh my God” lmaooooo
11am Saturday: my mom said back in the day they’d send xrays and CT scans to doctors’ houses in a cab
bald ann dowd: that’s CRAZY
bald ann dowd: ubering my spine to a random guy
11am Saturday: Abbot can pay for it
bald ann dowd: literally blushing at the thought
jack ABBOT💜
THIS WAS SUCH A JOY it really felt like I was watching with y’all tysm