11am Saturday

11am Saturday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordon's avatar
Jordon
10h

taking your phone out at an ADVANCE screening too 😭

Reply
Share
2 replies by 11am Saturday and others
Currie's avatar
Currie
10h

Bring back the ushers and the flashlights!

Reply
Share
1 reply by 11am Saturday
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture