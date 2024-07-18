Felt chatty today so starting off with a few random notes from my week at the movies, and please keep reading for 15 questions with filmmaker Benjamin Steinberg - a fellow Cinerama Dome enthusiast who started a petition to bring the theater back. You should all sign it!
I’ve been thinking about the ideal movie theater outfit. I tend to go with comfortab…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.