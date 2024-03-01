15 Questions With Cristina Giraldo
social media manager + consultant, 📍LA.
1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?
It may be so basic to say, but nothing beats a Friday night movie outing for me! I can truly go whenever (you'll catch me at a theater during any of my spare time during the week), but the energy and excitement when you go to a packed theater on a Friday night is euphoric. Second favorite is mid-day…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.