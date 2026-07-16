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Joani D's avatar
Joani D
4h

"Noah Baumbach, for me and my 2 oomfs who would be into this"~ make that 3!

I'd also be down for a Linklater fest ~ with a little early years preview of "Merrily We Roll Along" maybe?

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heather's avatar
heather
5h

“A Christopher Nolan/Ryan Coogler double headliner so we get the full Ludwig Göransson discography.” YES PLS!!!

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