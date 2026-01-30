Hi everyone. This week, I have the great pleasure of having Nat of No Context The Pitt fame join me to chat about episode 4. If you don’t follow NCTP on Instagram and Twitter, you’ve still definitely seen their posts shared by everyone on the cast and crew. Nat’s my ultimate authority on The Pitt and the blueprint for what a fan community can look like when it’s run by a cool person! Thrilled to have her weigh in on the episode where things are definitely starting to heat up.

The first time I watched The Pitt season one, in real time, I noticed that I barely retained any information until around episode 8. The show almost has its own language that takes getting used to, so different than series where we follow the characters’ trajectory on a straight line each episode. A patient we met in hour one can come back weeks later and play a bigger part, or get discharged and disappear entirely (is Kelly Albanese ever coming back btw?). I noticed that this leads some viewers to complain that earlier episodes in the season are slow or uneventful, but to me this show isn’t about any one storyline but the intensity that builds minute by minute. It’s fun! It’s exciting.

Spoilers for The Pitt S2E4 “10:00 A.M.” below. My notes in bullet points, Nat’s in block quotes.

It’s 10am and chaos is already afoot: A nearby hospital’s out of commission for reasons unknown and all their ER traffic is being diverted to PTMC. Which can only mean one thing: Security guard Ahmad just started a new betting pool (“put me down for flooding, 4 hours, and 30 patients”)

Nat (No Context The Pitt): Cynthia Adarkwa wrote my favorite episode from last season - “12:00 P.M.” The second I saw her name in the end credits for this episode, all my grins and giggles suddenly made sense! She has an incredible knack for packing warmth and humor into the smallest beats of a scene. Princess telling Javadi that the new radiologist is a “hottttttttttie” as she left the room was hilarious, and it sketched out her character even further for us in under five seconds!

Robby has doubts about bringing Langdon back to the ER from friendship purgatory triage, and was hoping he’d be on his mid-life crisis trip sabbatical by the time he returned from rehab. “We’re doing just fine without him” Robby says to Dana and he probably also wrote those exact words in his diary in tears. Why I’m eating this dynamic up, and why Noah Wyle won all the awards under the sun last year, is that you can clearly see Robby’s hurt under all his ill-concealed annoyance— he’s not ready to face Langdon because he’s not ready to face all the ways he let him down. NCTP: I had to put down my phone after reading this Noah Wyle quote and just stare into the distance for a few minutes, because suddenly everything made sense: “Langdon represents somebody who’s actually gone off and done the work and faced their demons and done the therapeutic process and come back clear-headed and clear-hearted. And to somebody who has not begun that process, that feels a bit like kryptonite.” (https://ew.com/the-pitt-stars-creator-preview-season-2-cover-story-exclusive-11864547)

Dr. Al-Hashimi on the other hand is all in on team Langdon. She tells him to wrap up whatever he’s doing in triage to join them back in the ER, which in film terms is like if David Fincher got out of Netflix jail and went back to making box-office crushing thrillers again. Robby silently watching them bond and hating every minute of it is the cherry on top.

NCTP: Langdon and Donnie are a duo I didn’t realize I needed until now. I am being so serious when I say that NCTP wouldn’t exist if I hadn’t spent every summer night watching M*A*S*H with my Grandpa (and later, ER with my parents). It meant EVERYTHING to me when Langdon quoted a line from the 1970 film! They did that for me!

Despite knee-jerk assumptions about Al-Hashimi being either a love interest or evil nemesis to Robby, things between them are already more nuanced and complex. I’m enjoying it.

NCTP: I’ve appreciated the new dynamics Sepideh Moafi has brought to the show with her introduction this season. I love Dr. Al-Hashimi as a character and have honestly been taken aback by the level of vitriol directed her way.

Nyaling Marenah and Isa Briones in S2E4 “10:00 A.M.” (Warner Bros.)

I’m both uneasy and curious about the Mel/Santos dynamic this episode. Santos is increasingly distracted by all the charting she’s behind on (“I’d hate to delay billing!”) and visibly irritated by all attempts Mel makes at bonding. Ugh. Please indulge my girl when she wants to gossip about the patient who flirted with her then gave her a low grade concussion! This is one minor conflict I’m anxious to see resolved.

Joy once again coming in with a strong contender for line of the episode: “This is definitely worth 200k in student debt”. I know if I went to medical school I would never shut up about the tuition either.

Javadi hating her birthday and wanting to keep it quiet is very relatable. I go back and forth between celebrating and ignoring mine, though it’s worth noting that I cancelled my last birthday party to get through my Pitt screeners before they expired. So yeah. NCTP : And you know I supported that choice! 🙂‍↕️ Are we going to end this season with Javadi & Co. doing shots at a club? For her sake, I’d love a simple acknowledgment around hour 15—a (now legal) drink at the park, a card signed by her coworkers, or a birthday greeting from Mateo.

We learn through his exchange with psychiatry attending Dr. Jefferson (played by Christopher Thornton) that Robby’s on his 3rd therapist in the past ten months and thinks his mid-life crisis trip motorcycle sabbatical counts as virtual therapy. So, nothing to worry about. NCTP: “Motorcycle trip is zoom therapy.” Michael. William Guirola and Supriya Ganesh in S2E4 “10:00 A.M.” (Warner Bros.)

How good is William Guirola, the actor playing Orlando the diabetic patient? In fact how good are all the actors playing patients? It’s amazing how emotionally invested you can get in a character with minimal screen time when casting’s this good. This storyline is heartbreaking and the only solace is that this cute family is in the capable and empathetic hands of Dr. Mohan.

Ogilvie pulling the gigantic shard of glass out of a patient’s back wins the award for gnarliest moment, giving this episode a 6/10 on the queasy-meter. Pretty nauseating but it can and likely will get worse.

NCTP: I leaned forward in my chair and yelled NO, DON’T when Tall Whitaker yanked at the glass fragment! The last time I involuntarily shouted at a screen was opening night of Challengers. Patrick Zweig 🤝James Ogilvie.

I’ll probably squeeze this in every recap but I just love Dr. McKay. She reminds me of the doctors in my family, so tuned in to the internal lives of her patients with no ceiling to her empathy. I hope she has a lovely art gallery date with that hot guy.

New fear unlocked: What the hell is happening with the young woman’s foot at the end of the episode? I don’t like it! Why did the infection spread so far out of the marker Langdon drove an hour ago? Absolutely not.

NCTP: My new fear didn’t come from anything the writers cooked up in this episode, it came from a tweet (see below) I read last night! Apparently a sternum rub is painful, and instead of taking that at face value like a normal person, I tested it out on myself. OUCH. Is that what all our unconscious PTMC patients have been feeling?! If I roll up in an ambulance next season, I don’t want Dr. Santos to deploy that knuckle technique to check my status. Please just call time of death (regardless of my O2 stats) and move on to the next patient, thank youuuuu.

Highlight of the episode for me is that we finally know who Dr. J is, and it’s no other than pitt prodigy Victoria Javadi. Not since Gossip Girl’s little J has someone under the age of 22 been so iconic. I really hope HBO Max releases some authentic Dr. J content, I’d also really like to see the one about coping with difficult coworkers.