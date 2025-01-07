Happy new year! I meant to post this last week but got too busy sleeping all day and rewatching Severance. I was initially tempted to do a “2024 movie theater wrapped” but I just get so bored of looking back as soon as a year’s over (also the reason I’m already over awards season). I’m already making a mental list of all the 2025 releases I wanna see, and I will try to see every single one in theaters and so should you.

Here are 6 that I believe will especially be a hoot to see opening weekend with a big crowd and a gigantic bucket of popcorn.

Mickey 17 (March 7)

I’ll never forget going to The Grove AMC to see “this film called Parasite by a South Korean director” in a sold out room and leaving the theater a changed person. After 6 years and catching up on other Bong Joon Ho classics, the time has finally come for Mickey 17. I saw the trailer on the big screen before Nosferatu and I just know this will be so fun to see on iMax on a Thursday night after a slightly boozy dinner.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (May 23)

Tom Cruise basically invented going to the movies and I feel so blessed that we have a new Mission Impossible in theaters so soon. I know this sounds like a lie but someone literally got up to clap when that little yellow car rolled down the Spanish Steps in the previous MI movie, and I don’t know about you but that’s exactly what I pay $18 to witness.

28 Years Later (June 20)

Last year I’d said Twisters was gonna be the movie of the summer solely based on the amount of cheers the trailer got months prior. Based on this same foolproof method, 28 Years Later will be this summer’s movie to watch opening night in a sold-out room. And I just love a pessimistic tagline.

Photos by Nico Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The Bride (September 26)

I see “Bride of Frankenstein remake directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Penelope Cruz” and I’m already seated. I feel like this will be a perfect rainy Saturday 11am matinee for those who like that sort of thing. Maybe if we start organizing early we could make this one everyone attempts to dress up for.

Marty Supreme (December 25)

I don’t know anything about Marty Supreme besides Timothee’s mustache, but I know the last Safdie Brothers movie I saw in theaters (Uncut Gems) gave me anxiety dreams and sometimes that’s exactly what you want out of a day at the movies. Plus “Josh Safdie directing Timmy Chalamet” sounds like a response one of you gave to my “dream director & actor pairing” question.

Die, My Love (TBA)

I can already picture it. I clear my schedule on a Wednesday afternoon, hide a steaming hot latte in my purse and spend two and a half hours watching Jennifer Lawrence enter postpartum induced psychosis in a remote countryside, directed by Lynne Ramsay, and all my problems are cured. Can’t wait.

What’s your most anticipated 2025 release?