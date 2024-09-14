Today I woke up in a cold sweat overwhelmed by the amount of movies coming out in the next couple of months that I’m dying to see, thus, this bonus Saturday post. Keep in mind that some of my most anticipated of the year don’t even have release dates yet so those will be dealt with later.
Below is a compilation of movies most eagerly awaited by a few of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 11am Saturday ⦙ A Movie Theater Project to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.