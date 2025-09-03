Obligatory PSA: In order for the moviegoing questionnaire to remain free and accessible by all, some of my other posts (like this one) will continue to be paywalled. The good news is it costs less than a fancy cup of coffee to become a paid subscriber and I hope you consider it if you’re able to! Please feel free to reach out for any group discounts and thank you for your ongoing support.

White roses from The Roses promo team at Burbank 16. Cute!

4:30pm Sunday, Splitsville dir. Michael Angelo Covino, AMC at The Grove

Going on my 8th year of living in Los Angeles, I try to avoid being in situations that could lead me to The Grove. If you’ve never been, The Grove is an outdoor shopping mall in West Hollywood that was once a cute tourist destination/pleasant afternoon, currently somewhere you only need to be if you’re attending one of the endless makeup brand pop-ups or hoping to run into a Love Island USA contestant. What’s unfortunate is the AMC theater at The Grove is pretty good, so I do begrudgingly find myself there when there’s no alternative available.

I went to see Splitsville because Caught Stealing wasn’t out yet and I was in the mood to see something. My friend Cherilyn met me there and we tried to get Einspanner coffees to sneak into the movie but there was a downright offensive line at the cafe that makes them. Which begs the question, why aren’t trendy LA cafes doing pop-ups at movie theaters? More on this later.