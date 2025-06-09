PSA: In order for the moviegoing questionnaire to remain free and accessible by all, some of my other posts will now be for paid subscribers. The good news is it costs less than a fancy cup of coffee to become a paid subscriber and I hope you consider it if you’re able to! Please feel free to reach out for any group discounts and thank you for your ongoing support.

2pm Sunday, The Virgin Suicides dir. Sofia Coppola, Academy Museum/David Geffen Theater

This was a transformative week at the movies for me. Following a sinus infection that made me write things like “remember what it felt like to not be congested?” in my journal, my spirits were not the highest when I parked at the mysteriously small lot under the Academy Museum. You know those days when nothing other than going to the movies sounds like a good idea? That.

I’ve written about how much I enjoy this museum before, but it was never cuter than that morning with everyone dressed in their best Lisbon Sisters attire. Emily and I saved our seats (4th row, left side) then ran back downstairs to Fanny’s to chug iced coffees before the screening, because food and drinks are strictly banned from the David Geffen theater (which I think is a bummer).