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Ashley Brim's avatar
Ashley Brim
3d

If you ever make merch it should say “DYK that The Chinese Theater and The Dolby where the Oscars are held every year are inside the same mall?” 😹😹😹

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heather's avatar
heather
3d

Seeing that a 3am start gets out at 6am is actually so intense like obviously the math checks out but realizing that….wow!! I actually love it they’re inspiring me

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