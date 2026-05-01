11am Saturday

11am Saturday

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Gabriel Frieberg's avatar
Gabriel Frieberg
5h

I watch really devastating films because I know I'm locked in a tin can with no escape - Schindler's List, Werckmeister Harmonies...the like. Kinda psychotic I know

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Marya E. Gates's avatar
Marya E. Gates
5h

I have watched The Thin Red Line on so many flights!!!

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