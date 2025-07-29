Back with another selection of movies I’m going to purchase a ticket to see this month. If your sentiment around moviegoing is “I want to go to the movies more often but I don’t know what’s out there, or what out of everything is worth going out to see, movie marketing is in a disjointed state and only clickbait-y interview snippets go viral, AMC’s app is also kind of a mess and the best movies are often listed at the bottom, so I don’t know how to find out what’s actually good that’s coming to a theater near me” then this post is for you. Enjoy!

First up, the re-releases

I love that we’re putting movies back in theaters to celebrate milestone anniversaries, but unless you’re periodically browsing Rotten Tomatoes you wouldn’t know this is happening until it’s too late. There’s a solid lineup of re-releases this month and here’s what I’m definitely seeing.

8/3-4 Sunset Boulevard 75th Anniversary (dir. Billy Wilder. Starring Gloria Swanson, William Holden)

8/21 Black Swan 15th Anniversary (dir. Darren Aronofsky. Starring Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis)

8/23-27 Ponyo (dir. Hayao Miyazaki)

New movies, currently in theaters