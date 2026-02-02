Hi everyone. I wanted to share what’s on my personal watchlist out of movies that are either out or coming out this week; including both wide and limited releases as well as Los Angeles rep screenings. I’m happy to take on the annoying task of navigating a dozen questionably designed websites to gather this information so you don’t have to. This will be a weekly letter from now on! Please let me know what you’re seeing in theaters this week in the comments.

FEBRUARY 1