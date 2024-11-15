I sent my friend heather Cardinal Lawrence vs. Bellini and not just 10 people in LA and New York. Anyway here are 4 movies I recently enjoyed or plan on enjoying this weekend. And some very exciting ‘15 questions’ coming up next week!

‘A Real Pain’ dir. Jesse Eisenberg

I’m so charmed by this near perfect movie. I went to see it at a screening on the Fox Studios lot and something about walking around the empty studio in the dark, peeking inside the various stages and seeing the murals of their iconic films added to the experience. Kieran Culkin is flawless in this movie. I almost teared up the first minute he’s on screen because I miss Succession that bad. He’s so funny and so heartbreaking in this. I haven’t seen Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut but I think he nailed this. In lieu of a review I’ll share what I wrote in my notebook after the movie:

if only you could see yourself the way your best friend sees you

One of All About Eve's Oscars casually @ The Fox Lot.

Conclave dir. Edward Berger

Probably the funniest social media footprint of any movie since Oppenheimer. I went to see Conclave solely because of this tweet and boy am I glad I did. I saw this at AMC Glendale Americana with my friend Alisa and we ijbol’d the entire movie. Btw it was a Tuesday and the room was almost entirely full which tells me it should stay in theaters for at least like 6 months but what do I know! You should see this if only to experience the collective gasp following a pretty good twist in the final act.

(Tweet cred

)

Bird dir. Andea Arnold

I had to scroll to the bottom of my AMC app to even know this was out but I’m seeing it this weekend and I think so should you if it’s showing near you. Feels like the perfect sweatpants + cozy socks + sneak in a hot coffee kinda movie. Oh and Andrea Arnold forever.

Juror #2 dir. Clint Eastwood

I saw Juror #2 the day after the election and I couldn’t have picked a better distraction from the horrors. I’d say on the fun/absurdity scale this is somewhere between Trap and Conclave (I’ll let you decide the exact rankings). It’s one of those movies you wanna see in a theater cause you wanna laugh at all the insane twists with a crowd. But also does anyone else feel extra supportive of anything Nicholas Hoult is in cause we practically watched him grow up?

See you at the movies!