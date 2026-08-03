AMC, Regal and Cinemark all announced that the past weekend delivered the highest box office revenue in each company’s history. Beloved arthouse theaters that shuttered due to low attendance are reopening, film projectors are being restored, and the AMC app is borderline unusable due to constant high traffic. People are escaping the heat in movie theaters, largely to see much anticipated blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spiderman: Brand New Day, but the rising tide is also carrying indie titles like Olivia Wilde’s The Invite above projected box-office numbers, while unexpected hits like Obsession and Backrooms still contribute their fare share to ticket sales. All this to say: Everyone’s at the movies! And as someone who likes the observe people in movie theaters I had way more people to observe than the usual lately. Some notes I took below.

What do people who don’t go to the movies on 100+ degree weekend days? I genuinely can’t think of another activity (that’s not just ‘staying home’).

I posted this Tiktok warning fellow Odyssey-goers to pee before the movie starts as they’ll miss something vital otherwise, got some incredible insight into global movie theater bathroom habits: