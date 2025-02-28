"In revelatory conversations with international filmmakers, film critic and historian Gates shines a light on their career-spanning works. From feminist pioneers and maverick independents to Oscar-winning directors, these filmmakers include Jane Campion, Susan Seidelman, and Mira Nair."

I met

through Substack and it’s been so lovely getting to know her both as a friend and as a writer through her instructive letters on film and especially the work of female directors. When I found out her book, “

” was coming out I immediately had so many questions to ask her and I’m grateful she answered.

Here’s where you can find Marya’s wonderful book. Enjoy this brief interview with her below!

What was the first spark that made you decide to write “Cinema Her Way: Visionary Female Directors in Their Own Words”?

Marya E. Gates: The book has been gestating for about ten years. In 2015, I first launched my viewing project A Year With Women, in which I spent the whole year only watching films directed or co-directed by women. It was partially a cleanse because I found myself falling out of love with cinema, and partially a protest because I knew that despite the dismal number of "highest grossing" films directed by women, there were a lot of smaller films by women that were not being covered and not being watched.

After that year, I had been trying to figure out the best way to take my newfound knowledge and passion into a book. I had written part of a proposal some time around 2018, but it ended up on the back burner when I started working at Netflix (mostly because of the long hours). About a year after I left the company and pivoted to writing full time, a lit agent - the great Nicki Richesin - sent me an email and asked if I had any ideas for a book. So I pulled out the old proposal and re-worked it. I wanted to write 365 profiles of women directors - one a day. When Rizzoli came on board, we discussed changing it to interview style profiles, and that of course limited the number of interviews I could do if I wanted to do in-depth, career-spanning interviews. But I think the final product is much more digestible and really works as a great primary source for scholars and students, but also a fun read for everyone else. Also, I still got to recommend 365 more filmmakers in the back of the book for those who want to expand their knowledge.

Who was the first female director whose work stuck with you?

Marya E. Gates: Gillian Armstrong! My mom took me to see her version of Little Women when I was about eight years old and when I saw a woman's name in the opening credits I was like !!! and it's been my favorite movie ever since. After that, growing up in the 90s there were a lot of female filmmakers to follow.

Little Women dir. Gillian Armstrong

Jane Campion because of The Portrait of a Lady (during my late-90s John Malkovich phase) and also because my mom told me I couldn’t see The Piano (I think she though Keitel’s full frontal was inappropriate), Amy Heckerling because of Look Who’s Talking and Clueless, Penelope Spheeris because of Wayne's World and The Little Rascals, Nancy Meyers had The Parent Trap, Penny Marshall had several films like A League of Their Own, Renaissance Man, The Preacher's Wife (I didn’t know about her Best Picture nominated film Awakenings until I was an adult) that I saw in theaters, and of course Nora Ephron because of her films with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

I remember on my 8th grade trip to the Hilton in Reno, I wanted to sneak in to see Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides while everyone was playing laser tag, but I didn’t do it because I didn’t want the adults to think I’d been kidnapped. I wish I had though!

Is there a filmmaker you featured in the book whose work you associate with a particularly special screening at the movie theater?

Marya E. Gates: Other than the life-changing screening of Armstrong's Little Women with my mom, which was at my hometown theater The Niles, I would say Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. I told her this when I spoke to her, but that movie helped me patch up an estrangement with my own family. It was like her version of Mister Rogers was speaking directly to me when he says "Forgiveness is a choice you make to let go of the anger you feel towards someone." I saw it on Thanksgiving at the ArcLight and it hit hard.

A lot has been said about the glaring snubs in this year’s Oscar nominations. What were some great films directed by women last year that weren’t amongst the nominees?

Marya E. Gates: Well, first I want to mention Alice Rohrwacher's La Chimera because most people saw it last year, but it was snubbed in 2023. I think the distributor did it a disservice by giving it a late 2023 awards qualifying run instead of just holding it for 2024. But in terms of 2024 releases I wish Maura Delpero's Vermiglio had been nominated in the International category. Agnieszka Holland's Green Border wasn't ever considered by its country for political reasons, but I wish it had more awards love. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was also snubbed by its country, but it seemed for a while that she would get a director and screenplay nod. I thought Mati Diop's Dahomey was a shoo-in for best documentary. I was hoping Pamela Anderson would get a best actress nomination for her performance in Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl.

Dahomey dir. Mati Diop

A few other films that I think were great, but didn't have much of a chance at the Oscars include Marija Kavtaradzė's Slow, Elene Naveriani's Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry, Rachel Lambert's Sometimes I Think About Dying, Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour, Halina Reijn's Babygirl, Molly Manning Walker's How To Have Sex, Vera Drew's The People's Joker, Andrea Arnold's Bird, and I Saw The TV Glow by Jane Schoenbrun (who uses they/them pronouns).

When you took my movie theater questionnaire last year you said something that stuck with me:

“I'm glad that someone like Alice Rohrwacher has finally broken through -- on her fourth feature film! I think if more people would hype singular women directors from the jump like they do first time male directors, it wouldn't take four films for someone that talented to become a household name.”

Would you recommend 3 female directors whose work should be talked about more?

Marya E. Gates: Palestinian-American filmmaker Cherien Dabis debuted her third feature film All That’s Left of You at Sundance earlier this year. It's an epic film that spans three generations of Palestinians (starring Saleh Bakri, Adam Bakri, and their father Mohammad Bakri) from 1948 through today. It's a monumental achievement.

Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni has her second film out this year On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, which premiered at Cannes last summer. People should not sleep on it.

Lastly, I still feel like not enough people have seen Raven Jackson's All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, the best film from 2023, or her short film Nettles.

Substack is becoming an important platform for people to discover directors that haven’t yet made it “mainstream”. I’m curious how publishing your Substack, particularly the Directed by Women Viewing Guide has influenced your process of writing and now promoting the book (if at all)?

Marya E. Gates: Since my Substack has been added as an outlet on Rotten Tomatoes, I've definitely been able to request more screeners for more films directed by women in order to include them in the guide, especially independent films. I find it really rewarding to have a space to share not just the many women whose films I've already seen, but to actively seek out more every week so that I have a large and diverse selection of films to share with people in the guide. As I worked on the book, the guide gave me a place to highlight some of the films that are featured in the book with some nuggets from my conversations with the filmmakers. I'm not always sure how much of an impact the guide is having on people and their discovery of new talents, but I keep putting my knowledge out there hoping that it does.

Marya E. Gates, author of Cinema Her Way: Visionary Female Directors in Their Own Words

Lastly, what are 5 other books about filmmakers or filmmaking that you’d recommend?

Marya E. Gates: I have way too many! But I'll keep this just to books about women filmmakers:

Pink-Slipped What: Happened to Women in the Silent Film Industries? by Jane M. Gaines

Without Lying Down: Frances Marion and the Powerful Women of Early Hollywood by Cari Beauchamp

Universal Women: Filmmaking and Institutional Change in Early Hollywood by Mark Garrett Cooper

Mabel: Hollywood's First I-Don't-Care Girl by Betty Harper Fussell

Go West, Young Women! The Rise of Early Hollywood by Hillary A. Hallett

