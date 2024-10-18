Name:

California

Writer, editor & publisher

and

on Substack &

Note: Thanks Zio for providing these wonderful images to go with the responses!

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I like early afternoons, around 1 or 2pm, when the theater’s still quiet. I love how stepping out of the bright daylight and into the dark theater feels like slipping into another world. Everything outside fades away, like putting the day on pause.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

One of my favorites was the Arclight in Hollywood, especially the Cinerama Dome. That place was iconic—it looked like a giant golf ball, and it had this cool, old-Hollywood vibe. I saw The Goonies on 35 mm there, and it was such a trip—the grainy film, the sound—it almost felt like watching it for the first time as a kid. That screening led to a whole adventure—a month later, my husband and I took a trip to Astoria and Cannon Beach, where they shot parts of the movie. We visited Mikey’s house, the bowling alley where Chunk had his milkshake, explored the forests where they rode their bikes, and walked the beach in front of Haystack Rock, the famous backdrop of the final scene. If we hadn’t seen the movie at the Arclight, that trip never would’ve happened.

Cannon Beach by Zio

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Popcorn with an obscene amount of butter and a Coke.

“ Popcorn 8 ” by Gunter U. Beier

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I just read

’s

about a theater that created a chapstick dessert filled with strawberry semifreddo for

, and I’d love to see more theaters curate food based on the movies they’re showing. Theaters could partner with local food creators (

would be

for this) to offer a unique meal tied to each film.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Jurassic Park. My parents were super strict about what I could watch as a kid, so I have no idea how they ended up taking me to see it. Maybe because I used to play with My Little Ponies alongside my T-Rex and stegosaurus. One way or another, they took me, and it blew my little wig back. The adventure, the landscape with herds of dinosaurs roaming around, the suspense—like the T. Rex making the water droplets jump, or the raptors hunting in packs. I've probably watched it 100 times since then, and it never gets old.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I love when theaters show classic horror in October, and I recently rewatched The Shining. On the big screen, Kubrick’s haunting visuals made the Overlook Hotel’s endless hallways and unsettling isolation feel even creepier. Seeing it in a theater made Shelley Duvall’s performance stand out even more—her vulnerability and raw emotion felt amplified, making her character’s terror more palpable.

“ Wendy Torrance ” by Rachel Linnemeier

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I don’t think there’s a movie I wish I had seen in a theater, but the one I’m most glad I did was Selena when it first came out. The theater was packed, people were cheering, singing along, and even dancing in the aisles. It was such an electric, unforgettable experience.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

All the way at the top and to the side.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I know Smell-O-Vision was a flop, but I loved what John Waters did in the 80s with scratch-and-sniff cards. The audience would scratch the card when a number flashed on screen, releasing scents like roses, pizza and gasoline. I’d love to see theaters bring that back, but with indie perfumers like Pulp Fragrance creating unique scent cards for films. They already make scents like Final Girl, which smells like crisp fall air, distant fireplace smoke and innocent white flowers. Imagine them crafting new scents tailored to different movie experiences—something you could only experience in theaters.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

I have this weird thing where I don’t like watching previews—I love going into movies knowing absolutely nothing and being totally surprised. So, for me, the ideal setup would be 3 previews, each under 30 seconds, and without giving the plot away. Keep it short and mysterious!

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I prefer watching movies with just one or two people. There's someone to share reactions with, and it’s perfect for having a good post-movie discussion.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m excited for Nosferatu. The upcoming 2024 remake is directed by Robert Eggers, and if you've seen The Witch, you know it's going to be haunting and beautifully shot. Bill Skarsgård stars as Count Orlok, and the film’s gothic setting is full of that eerie, unsettling atmosphere that Eggers does so well. It releases on Christmas Day—definitely a different kind of holiday movie!

“ Vampire 24 ” by Sterling Ruby

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

The 1935 version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Directed by Max Reinhardt and William Dieterle, it feels like an ethereal, otherworldly experience. The whole movie is this surreal, stunning blend of mystical forests, fairies and enchanted lovers. The visual magic just pulls you right into its fantastical world.

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I’ve been obsessed with Mona Awad ever since I read Rouge, and I’d love to see a film adaptation of either that book or Bunny. For Bunny, I think Julio Torres would nail the surreal tone. His humor, combined with those fantastical visuals he’s so good at, would really bring out the weirdness in Bunny. And I think it would be so interesting to see him lean into something darker, with Mia Goth as Creepy Doll.

I’d also love to see Strega on screen. I can picture Margaret Qualley as Rafaela, with Alice Rohrwacher directing. Rohrwacher’s ability to blend the mystical with the mundane feels like such a natural fit for Strega's eerie atmosphere.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

The Chocolate Room in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory combines my two favorite things: plants and food. It’s a lush, whimsical garden with treats like edible buttercup flowers, giant gummy bears, candy mushrooms and a river of chocolate. Honestly, I wouldn’t even mind getting Augustus Glooped if it meant I could go there.