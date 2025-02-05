Name: Yasmine Kandil

Location: London

Occupation: Film Critic/Interviewer, Production Assistant

Links: Yasmine’s IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, Twitter

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

For me it’s always been a Friday night, usually around 8pm. Going to the cinema in the evening/night time is something I always did with my family in my teenage years. It’s my perfect way to bookend the day.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

It has to be what I consider to be my ‘childhood’ cinema and that is Vox Cinemas in Mall of the Emirates back in Dubai. It’s the place I really fell in love with films and going to the cinema. From big blockbusters like Avengers to smaller films like Lion, I saw absolutely everything there and it always felt like a real treat when my mum would indulge me and come with me on a school night. I also firmly believe they have the best concessions in the whole world there.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Back in Dubai you can get a bucket of popcorn that is a mix of salt and fresh buttery caramel and there is nothing else like it. My other essential is some sort of slushie, a Tango Ice Blast will do the job but the Pepsi and Mountain Dew ones I would get as a teenager were just next level.

Vox Cinemas, Dubai.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Is it boring to say I think popcorn and a giant diet soda or slushie is kinda of perfect in the first place?

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Polar Express! My Gran took me back in Canada. I clearly remember the Cineplex foyer feeling like such a magical place. From memory we were the only people in the screening.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Companion this past weekend. It was nice to go into a film with no expectation and having not seen the trailer, as up until this week my past screenings have all been for awards consideration.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Moulin Rouge. I think seeing that for the first time in a cinema would have altered my brain chemistry in inexplicable ways.

Moulin Rouge dir. Baz Luhrmann

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I’m a big fan of the recliner seats they have at Odeon Luxe theatres in the UK, but the leather is always cold. The tough plush lined recliner seat is brining a tear to my eye. In the past year I’ve realized I don’t actually like sitting at the back of the room and feel more immersed if I’m closer to the screen.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

It’s a bit extreme, but just take everyone’s phones at the door. Make it like a cloakroom situation. My biggest cinema pet peeve is constantly seeing the glare of a phone screen in the corner of your eye.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

Little to no adverts, but around 6-8 trailers. I love the trailers, it makes me a bit giddy remembering what we have in store.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I honestly think it depends on the film. Overall I would say with someone or a group because part of the beauty of the theatrical experience is how it is collective. I don’t think I’ll ever forget how electric it was seeing Avengers: Endgame on opening night in a packed IMAX screen.

On the other hand, solo cinema trips have become a major source of comfort for me in the past few years. I only started doing to them when I moved to London after university and it was a small step toward feeling much more independent.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

It’s hard to pick just one, so I’m not going to! I’m really looking forward to Mickey 17 in the first half of the year, I think that’s going to be a really fun cinema-going experience.

Later in the year I’m really looking forward to Yorgos Lanthimos’s new film Bugonia, mostly because I adore his creative partnership with Emma Stone, but also because I briefly got to work on it.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

A Goofy Movie, no further questions at this time.

A Goofy Movie dir. Kevin Lima

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I’ve loved Sebastian Stan for over a decade now and the work he’s been doing has been incredible. I would love to see him do something really eccentric in a Yorgos Lanthimos film.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

It shouldn’t have taken me as long as it did to come up with this answer. I went through every one of my comfort films and realised in one way or another it’s either sad or dangerous.

I’m gonna go with La La Land, minus the last 20ish minutes but including the Epilogue (obviously).