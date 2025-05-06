Name: Wengel Gemu

Location: New York City

Occupation: NBC Page, Late Night talk shows

Links: Wengel’s Twitter, IG

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Sunday at 10:30am is my ideal solo movie time. I’ve got my timing perfect enough that I’m almost always rolling in right at the last preview. Cola Ad, Nicole Kidman Ad, IMAX Ad, Movie, and then I still have the whole day ahead of me! But, oftentimes I’m going with my roomates so Sundays at 6pm is our go-to.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

AMC at Kips Bay! The entire theater is covered in these washed out murals of old and new Hollywood stars that are very charming.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I honestly go in no snack (recession) but Sour Patch Kids is an exception.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

A cortado and frozen trader joes dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Horton Hears a Who. I won a school-wide art contest in 2nd grade and prize was was to take each grade’s winner to see the movie at the Regal Majestic. To my 2nd grade standards it was genuinely the coolest, flashiest building I had ever seen in in my life – and held up that belief until I went back a few years ago to watch Asteroid City! It could use some TLC, fantastic name for a theater though.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Sinners at 11am and Pride & Prejudice’s 20th anniversary screening at 6pm!

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Jaws but in 1975, I’m super jealous of any insane cultural moment I missed. I would have killed to be in the audience for The Wizard of Oz when it switched to color and people hadn’t seen a color film before. The Star Wars gene missed me but even The Empire Strikes Back is up there, need to see *that* reaction.

Jaws dir. Steven Spielberg

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

As central as physically possible!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

More chain theaters should do themed screenings of films the way Studio Ghibli Fest does every summer. Curated series and programming at theaters like AMC and Regal would be a a game changer, and bring in more of the blockbuster-only attendees.

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

I’m alright either way but if you do one make sure the intermission card stuns. Personal faves: The Sound of Music or My Fair Lady.

My Fair Lady dir. George Cukor intermission card

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

The trailer for One Battle After Another, it fills the screen so beautifully and finishes on such a funny note. Perfect trailer, everyone in the theater whispers about it after it ends.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Highest 2 Lowest! I love Denzel!

Highest 2 Lowest dir. Spike Lee

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Autumn de Wilde and Taylor Russell are my dream pairing.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

The Parent Trap, both homes!

The Parent Trap dir. Nancy Meyers

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

If I wasn't before, the Pride and Prejudice 20th Anniversary screening made me a believer! I’ve seen it numerous times already, but watching it on a massive screen magnified every glance, emotion, and awkward pause by a million and truly elevated the way the story made you feel. Our theater was full of fans, first time watchers, friend groups, date nights, and honestly rowdy in the best way. Watching it in community was half the fun, my friends and I died laughing every time the group of guys in the back gasped… maybe this is what its all about! I imagine its how the 14 year olds felt at that one out of control Minecraft screening.