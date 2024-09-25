Name: Vincent Perella

Location: Brooklyn

Occupation: Senior Social and Culture Editor at IndieWire

Links: IndieWire, Vincent’s Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Having the day off of work is my favorite excuse to do this, but there is nothing I love more than catching a matinee in the middle of the work day when the theater is nearly empty. Despite being a chronic yapper, having to make small talk with a stranger sitting next to me before a film is awful.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I love Nitehawk in Williamsburg, one because they serve food and drinks to your seat, but also the craft that goes into their "advertising" ahead of the previews is awesome — they usually will pull pop culture moments and such related to the film. Also, being originally from Boston, I love Coolidge Corner Theater — the art deco exterior is super Insta-worthy every single time I return.

Coolidge Corner Theatre, Boston.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Pouring peanut M&Ms into a bucket of popcorn, with a glass of white wine. Though, if I can get away with this during the day, I'll swap the wine for a cold brew I'll sneak in.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Can a steak count as a snack? Haha, that coupled with me bringing my own cocktail shaker to have a couple dirty gin martinis.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My earliest "theater" experience was actually at a drive-in in Cape Cod for Rugrats Go Wild in 2003. They had these scratch and sniff cards for it and there was this "bad foot smell" as an option that tormented me.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

The last movie I saw in a theater was Luca Guadagnino's Queer at its Toronto International Film Festival premiere. It hurt me....a lot....

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I recently went down a rabbit hole of watching some of Gena Rowlands' films after her passing in August. I think it would have been an out-of-body experience watching her unravel in A Woman Under the Influence in a theater full of people.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

A middle of the theater aisle seat is ideal so you can run out of there as soon as the credits start rolling.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I think we should cut cell phone service once you're actually sitting inside one of the screening rooms (lobbies and bathrooms are fine). Absolutely no one needs to be on their phone during a movie, and if you do, go outside.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

Five is more than enough.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

It depends. I feel like when it's a film I know I'm going to lose my mind for, I usually prefer to see it alone so I can just sit by myself with it afterwards and relish in my thoughts without anyone else's influence. Otherwise, I'm pretty open to seeing a movie with someone. Something I do a lot is see a movie by myself that I freak for, then I'll go see it again with friends so that I have people I can finally talk to about it.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Halina Reijn's Venice premiere Babygirl — I've been teased that I'm going to adore Nicole Kidman's performance.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

Tom Tykwer's 1999 film Run Lola Run. One of my friends described it as a movie you watch and you just "feel cool the entire time you're watching it." It's exactly that, tensely fast-paced, and just under 90-minutes — easy one to slam off your watchlist.

Run Lola Run dir. Tom Tykwer

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Gregg Araki and Jacob Elordi.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

First thing that comes to mind is Wim Winders' Perfect Days — I'd love to just shadow Kōji Hashimoto's character and live in the happiness and peace he's set for himself. Also, *shocker*, Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name.