1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Weeknights, 8 pm. More and more movie theaters are offering two evening screenings of big releases: One at 7pm (or even 6:30!) and one at 9pm/9:30pm. Of course, this presents a problem for those of us who often get off work at six, and don’t even consider eating dinner until seven at the earliest. Do I rush to get off work and head straight to the movie theater, only to ruin my dinner by eating too much popcorn? Or do I book the late screening, give myself hours to eat dinner, and risk getting tired in the theater? If there’s ever an 8pm screening available, I choose it to avoid this drama.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

For me, trying to pick a favorite movie theater is like trying to pick a favorite film. I’m ultimately a sentimental person, so my favorites are ones with memories. My husband gave me my engagement ring after a screening at Nitehawk in Brooklyn, a theater I used to go to nearly weekly. I’ve slept on the floor of Manhattan’s Angelika (waiting to watch Shia LaBeouf’s movie marathon back in 2015, I’m a little embarrassed to say especially given who he's turned out to be, but I was a lost soul fresh out of film school). I’ve recently moved up to the Boston area, and have loved my weeknight screenings at the Coolidge Corner Theater.

But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Jax Jr. Cinemas in my hometown of Littleton, New Hampshire, and The Colonial Theater nearby Bethlehem. Growing up in a tiny town over an hour’s drive away from a major movie theater chain, let alone a major city, these independent movie theaters were my favorite place to be in the evenings.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Classic popcorn + sparkling water. If they have a soft pretzel, I might go for that, but only if its surface area is completely covered in salt. Given a choice between salty and sweet, salt is always the answer for me. I’m a vegan, but luckily, as I’ve learned in my research for Film Flavor, the vast majority of American movie theater popcorn is dairy-free by default nowadays, with options for real butter. It’s honestly dangerous because I will eat any amount of popcorn you put in front of me.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I would love some sort of gin spritz cocktail or mocktail, preferably one with a giant sprig of rosemary sticking out of it, and a nice plate of Indian or Nepalese food. I’ll often get curry takeout for movie nights at home, and if smell and mess weren't an issue, I’d love to have it for a big-screen affair.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I don’t remember my first movie in a theater, but I do remember the first feature-length film I ever saw. When we were toddlers, my twin sister and I were raised without much screen time, and even then, we could usually only watch educational material. During one of our quarterly trips down to “civilization” (a town with a shopping mall, chain restaurants, etc) we stopped at an Applebee's. We got seated at a booth with a poster for The Wizard of Oz. After seeing that poster, my sister and I threw a huge tantrum the whole way home until my parents caved and rented the VHS for us. We were glued to the television screen. Within a year or so they let us go to the local video rental store and we got cable soon after that. It wasn’t long before I was logging on to the family computer and Googling things like “best movies of all time” and “best film school.”

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I’ve come down with a cold, so the last movie I saw was We Live In Time almost two weeks ago. I’ve been working through my streaming list in the meantime, but I’m hoping to see Conclave ASAP.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I’ve been fortunate enough to have seen a lot of classic films in a theater, but I’ve missed some modern ones. Namely Triangle of Sadness — I need to know how a full theater reacts to that one! I watched it with some family and they were all screaming at the screen.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

Middle row, middle seat. Other than accessibility issues, the fact that this is a topic up for debate is a little surprising to me. That said, I find it beautiful that it is in our species' best interest for each of us to have different preferences. I love that we have all evolved to want a different seat in the theater because it increases the chances of everyone in the audience getting a seat they like.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I hope this isn’t cheating, but I would love more variations of movie theater experiences. Want to have an afternoon tea and dine sitting in a velvet booth while watching silent films? There should be a theater for that. Want to have recliner seats with cup holders that fit handled mugs for coffee, tea, and hot cocoa? There should be a movie theater for that. Want to have a movie theater where talking and even yelling at the screen is encouraged? There should be a movie theater at least offering some nights like that. Not only do I think people are hungry for new and novel cinema experiences, but offering these types of novelties could be the boost theaters' need to stay relevant to the average moviegoer.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

For proper trailers, any more than 3-4 and I’m tuning out until showtime. But I’m a sucker for pre-show trivia questions and programming. They can keep showing as many as they have, I’m obsessed.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I used to prefer being alone. If I’m tasked with writing a proper review of something, I still don’t mind being alone. But, to quote Into The Wild, happiness is only real when shared. I go to the cinema in part to share an experience with others, so why not bring a friend along?

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

I’m desperate to see Babygirl. Nicole Kidman is always a delight, and Harris Dickinson is quickly becoming one of my favorite younger leading men.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

One of my favorite short films is The Drift by Kelly Sears. I think more people should watch short films in general. I need to be better about it too, because I’m addicted to my phone as much as the next person. But wouldn’t we all feel a little better if we replaced 10-20 minutes of doom scrolling with a short film every once in a while?

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I could pick a million, but for now, I’ll just say I’m still holding out hope Emerald Fennell will recast Dev Patel as Heathcliff in her upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. There’s still time, Emerald!

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Nancy Meyer’s The Parent Trap. I’d like to live between London and Napa Valley with rich parents, great taste, and a delightfully chatty in-home chef, please and thank you.