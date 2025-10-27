11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

11am Saturday, The Movie Theater Questionnaire

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Uribe's avatar
Emily Uribe
2d

Haven’t been to look since they had like infestation allegations 😭 do they have new management cause I want to go back so baddd

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pmoney's avatar
Pmoney
3d

Yesss

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 11am Saturday
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture