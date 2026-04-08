11am Saturday

11am Saturday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
heather's avatar
heather
2d

“One of the best things about going to a theater is that I can put my phone on Do Not Disturb and hide away from the Internet and everything for a couple of hours.” 💯!! Between this and popcorn it’s hard to choose the best part tbh

Reply
Share
Fawnia Soo Hoo's avatar
Fawnia Soo Hoo
1d

Instant click!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 11am Saturday · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture