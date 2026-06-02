Name: Tatti Ribeiro and Noelle Forougi

Location: LA

Occupation: franknews, director and producers of Valentina

Links: franknews on Instagram and Substack, Valentina on Instagram

Valentina, directed by Tatti and produced by Tatti & Noelle, screens June 5 the Brooklyn Film Festival and June 18 at the Bentonville Film Festival.

A series of bureaucratic mishaps plagues Valentina as she tries to tackle a simple to-do list at the El Paso-Juarez border. Starring Keyla Monterroso Mejia.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Tatti: A Sunday matinee.

Noelle: I like a Saturday matinee — more specifically, I like a Saturday matinee in the dead of summer.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Tatti: The New Bev — it’s next to our office, I love the programming, and I love the kosher hot dogs.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Tatti: Popcorn, side of jalapeños, Raisinetes, regular Coke.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Tatti: Theater snacks are theater snacks for a reason, just leave them.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Tatti: Titanic at the Sequoia Cinema in Mill Valley with my dad.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Noelle: I just saw Sunset Boulevard during the SLO Film Festival at the Palm Theatre — great theater, buttery popcorn, and a fabulous film. Norma is the blueprint.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Noelle: Seeing the closing scene of First Wives Club in a packed theater might be the closest thing to heaven on earth I can imagine.

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

Noelle: Spring of 2022 was the spring of me watching The Worst Person in the World like once a week alone and crying. Classic.

The Worst Person in the World dir. Joachim Trier (NEON)

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave as soon as the film ends?

Noelle: I try to stay for at least a portion. I feel guilty when I leave early because my mom (even though she has no film-industry background or relation) would always make us sit through and say to us “LOOK HOW MANY PEOPLE IT TAKES TO MAKE A MOVIE.”

10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Noelle: I think it’s genius how the New Bev pipes the audio into the bathroom.

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

Tatti: In the 6th grade my mom picked me up early from school and we went to see Blue Crush with my best friend. I remember it like yesterday.

Blue Crush dir. John Stockwell (Universal)

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Noelle: The History of Concrete!

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Tatti: My dream is a reality — John Turturro and the Coen Brothers.

O Brother, where art thou? dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen (Universal)

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Noelle: Ever since I was a kid, my answer to this has been The Parent Trap (Lindsay Lohan’s version). I want the outfits, I want to wager nail polish during poker, I want the breakfast Chessy makes, I want the homes (duh), I want a TWIN.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Noelle: Because what is more special in this life than a collective experience with strangers!