Name: Sofia Black-D'Elia

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Occupation: Actress, mom, Knicks fan

Links: Sofia’s IG

See Sofia’s latest project Never Change at Village East Theater tonight as part of Tribeca Film Festival.

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I think it’s hard to beat a Sunday matinee.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

My first (tiny, shitty) apartment was right between two of the greats: Angelika and Film Forum. I spent most of my early twenties (and what money I had) in those theaters. But my favorite has to be the beautiful, romantic Bellevue Theater in Montclair. I grew up nearby and went often. Thank God (and Mrs. Colbert!) that it reopened last year.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Small Diet Coke and a medium popcorn, no butter. If I’m feeling frisky: Sour Patch Kids thrown in.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I can’t imagine anything better (than popcorn and Diet Coke)? I also can’t get behind full meals in a theater. I do not want to smell your buffalo chicken sandwich, sir.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

My dad took me to see Titanic opening weekend when I was (almost) 7 years old. I wasn’t quite sure what was happening when her hand slid down that foggy car window but I was fairly certain I shouldn’t be seeing it yet (and definitely not with my poor dad).

Titanic dir. James Cameron

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie! We don’t go as often as we’d like now that we have a toddler at home but I’m glad we got a sitter for that one. Pure delight.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Too many. Wish I could’ve seen Close Encounters opening weekend as a kid, or Dr. Strangelove as a teen, or Night of the Hunter on a first date (I’m scared, hold my hand!), or maybe Paper Moon with my dad instead of Titanic.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind dir. Steven Spielberg (Columbia)

8. Have you ever seen a movie more than once in theaters?

My husband makes fun of how often I do this. He still doesn’t understand why I had to see The Zone of Interest twice, but how could one fully appreciate Sandra Huller’s performance or that score the first go around?

9. Do you stay through the credits or leave as soon as the film ends?

I mean, let’s be real. I gotta pee. I wanna stay, but I gotta pee.

10. What’s one thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

It’s not the theaters I have an issue with! It’s the studios and financiers who don’t listen to the very clear message people are sending them: Make good shit and we will go see it. So make good shit and let them go see it!

11. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

I was awkwardly sandwiched in-between a family at Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. By the end of the film we had shared tissues, held hands... I think they would’ve adopted me if I asked.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

The Odyssey! IMAX! 70MM! Lets f’n go!

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Michael B. Jordan and Scorsese?

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

I guess something like Bill & Ted so we had access to time travel? Does everyone in the real world move to this new one with me? I have follow-up questions.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure dir. Stephen Herek

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

I do not have a new or original answer to this, but I think maybe that’s the point. There is nothing new or original about sitting down to go on a journey with fellow human beings, to share in a story or a feeling together. It has always been there, this escape that at its best can also heal us, and I hope it always will be.