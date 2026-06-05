11am Saturday

11am Saturday

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heather's avatar
heather
17h

The Saturday late afternoon is such an underrated movie time and I too love the time after to have a nice leisurely dinner to discuss

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1 reply by 11am Saturday
Alena Schoonmaker's avatar
Alena Schoonmaker
13h

I loved The Oaks!

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