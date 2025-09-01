Name:

(Chloe and Claire)

New York City

Sisters, roommates, and co-founders of

,

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Chloe: Monday evening for AMC Screen Unseen OR Tuesdays for the half-off tickets. I always go for an early evening showing. For popcorn dinner, of course.

Claire: Friday evening. Followed by a dinner to digest the movie.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Chloe: Always the one closest to home. So for now: AMC on 19th Street. When I lived in Chelsea, the closest one was the AMC on 34th which might possibly be the worst theater in NYC (stale popcorn and bathrooms on different floors) but even that one I grew to love.

Claire: The closest one to me. Watching movies already feels like a decadence. A short distance goes a long way.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Chloe: Small popcorn + Diet Coke + chocolate (Crunch clusters, peanut or peanut butter M&Ms).

Claire: If it’s not Friday night with dinner to follow, then Diet Coke and Buncha Crunch melting slowly in a large bucket of popcorn.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Chloe: Takis for crunch satisfaction and milk for spice control.

Claire: Chi white peach sparkling water (newest obsession) + Korean popcorn (it’s a nostalgia snack but also the most delicious thing ever. Look for it at H-Mart too). Spicy shrimp crackers on offering would also be elite.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

Chloe: Ratatouille comes to mind because we were in the first row, and it was gnarly.

Claire: Getting relegated to the front row of Ratatouille (blame poor planning on our parents’ part, I guess). Front row + opening scene of Remy busting out the window — still lives rent-free in my head to this day.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Chloe and Claire: Materialists. To be clear, we are not in the business of creating movie content on socials but alas, as life goes, our most-watched Reels is about the fashion from this very movie. Divisive film but the fashion was not?!

Materialists dir. Celine Song (A24)

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Chloe: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Defined my childhood.

Claire: Parasite. Still one of my favorite movies to date. The garden party scene on the silver screen might’ve actually pushed me over the edge, but maybe that’s the point.

Parasite dir. Bong Joon Ho (Neon)

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

Chloe: I need easy access to an exit (for bathroom breaks or if the film is a flop) and I need to sit toward the back for an optimal viewing experience — ideally, third row from the rear, aisle seat only.

Claire: Left of center, second to last row.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

Chloe: Blankets. It’s always meat-locker temps in there, and I want to be warm and cozy in those reclining chairs.

Claire: In-theatre bathrooms.

10. How do you feel about intermissions?

Chloe: Not opposed if the movie is 2.5+ hours. I’ll need a bathroom break anyway.

Claire: I have a very small bladder.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

Chloe: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Looks pretty ridiculous! Colin Farrell AND Margot Robbie?? Twist my arm.

Claire: The Roses because, well, full marks on the casting job.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Chloe: Freakier Friday…Chad Michael Murray 4eva.

Claire: The Devil Wears Prada 2…Get ready for a new generation of quotable lines and viral memes.

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Chloe: Darren Aronofsky with Rupert Friend and Léa Seydoux.

Claire: Aaron Sorkin + Dave Franco and Emma Watson.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Chloe: La La Land.

Claire: The Grand Budapest Hotel. Take me home.

The Grand Budapest Hotel dir. Wes Anderson (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Chloe: Because it’s one of the few places where you can actually let yourself go. Ok, full disclosure: I usually go to movies alone — it’s the best and cheapest (!) form of therapy. You can cry to your heart’s content, feel everything fully, and let your guard down without anyone glancing over and making you self-conscious. Also, from a pure philosophical standpoint, how cool is it that you’re sitting in a dark room with total strangers, all watching the exact same thing, yet everyone walks out with something completely different?

Claire: Any reason to leave the house is a good one. Always look for reasons!