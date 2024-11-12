Name: Sarah Cucchiara

Location: Washington, DC

Occupation: Writer/Social Media Coordinator

Links:

, Sarah’s

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

A local cinema near me does Tuesday discount days, so I’ve been a fan of the Tuesday 2-4pm time, so I can sit there in an almost empty theater and just absorb everything on the screen in front of me. It feels so intimate, just me, a few others, and the movie; I’ve completely fallen in love with that experience.

I’m also a big fan of a 7 PM movie in the summer. The crowd’s energy is always so intense and I feed off it. There's just something about going into the movie before the sun sets and coming out when it’s dark that feels so suburban and fills me with an inexplicable sense of nostalgia.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Growing up in New Jersey, there was this tiny theater called Sparta Theater (recently renamed Box Office Cinemas) that I would go to. I always laugh thinking about it, because it was basically just the basement of a Panera Bread, and every time you walked into the little lobby it immediately smelled like popcorn. Even after it was remodeled, it’s practically minuscule, there are 3 screens, each with about 25 seats. There are probably 5 people that work there and when I saw Challengers twice within 24 hours they gave me free popcorn.

Since I’ve been living in DC for a while though, I’ve become a big fan of Georgetown AMC. Almost all the movies I’ve seen over the past 5 years were sitting in a comfy reclining seat in this theater. And usually someone claps during the Nicole Kidman ad which makes the experience so worth it.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

I need something savory and sweet, so if a theater has chocolate-covered pretzels, I’ll devour those. I almost always finish eating them less than halfway into the movie because I worry about them melting so I typically leave the movie with a slight stomachache. Drinkwise, I’m kind of boring. I usually just bring my water bottle in, but if I go to a movie with my boyfriend, he always gets a blue slushie and I end up stealing half of it.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Call me crazy, but I would love brunch in a theater. Eating french toast and drinking a mimosa while watching a movie sounds like the perfect weekend activity.

I also have this idea of seeing a movie about food or cooking and eating the exact food they’re making while I watch. Maybe that could be a new theater experience?

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

I have the most vivid memory of seeing the original Kung Fu Panda movie with my entire family. My sister was terrified of the tiger and cried during the scene where he escaped so my dad had to bring her to the parking lot. I had a great time. She’s still never seen that entire movie.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

I saw Anora on election day and it quickly became one of my favorite movies. Aside from being a perfect distraction from all of the chaos going on, it was an incredible movie that I’m going to be thinking about for a really long time. I wish Anora was president right now.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

I was originally going to say Lady Bird since it’s my favorite movie of all time, but if there’s one thing about me, I’m a nerd at heart, so I’m sticking to my roots. I desperately wish I could have seen Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, or Revenge of the Sith in a packed theater. I can’t imagine how incredible that must have been and I’m tremendously jealous of anyone who experienced that.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at the Northpoint Theatre in SF, 1980. Photo cred

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

I’ll do anything in my power to make sure I end up in a middle seat, usually either in the exact middle row or a row or two above. It’s just the best seat!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

The temperature for sure. It’s very rare for me to be in a theater that is a comfortable temperature. Usually, I bring a giant sweater to the movies with me because I know I’m going to be cold but I would love a theater without extreme temperatures.

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

4 maybe. With one horror trailer max since I tend to get scared when I’m unprepared for them.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

Honestly, it really depends on what I’m going to see. I definitely don’t like going to see something with more than 2 people because it can get a bit hectic. I tend to want to chat about a movie immediately after seeing it so when I’m with another person I fill that post-movie void with conversation, but with a group my thoughts tend to get lost. Recently though, I’ve really been enjoying going to the movies alone. It’s very peaceful and it feels like I’m taking myself on a little date.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Nosferatu 1000000%. It’s been my most anticipated movie of 2024 since its release date was announced and everything I read about it or see just makes me that much more desperate to see it. I’m a huge gothic horror AND Robert Eggers fan so I’m the perfect target audience for it. I’m so serious, every time I see someone review it or a new still comes out, I’m aching with jealousy. I’ll be there on opening night, or if anyone needs a plus one for an advance screening.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

I don’t think this is obscure by any means, but I’m obsessed with Autumn de Wilde’s 2020 adaptation of Emma. I love the score, the costuming, and the cinematography. The novel is one of my favorites, and Anya Taylor-Joy is perfectly cast as Emma. It’s one of those movies I watched for the first time and then proceeded to watch again the next night. I can’t recommend it enough.

Emma dir. Autumn de Wilde

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

I really want to see Luca Guadagnino collab with Saoirse Ronan. I’m a huge fan of all of his films (I’m so excited for Queer and the upcoming project with Ayo Edebiri) and I would love to see the two of them work together. Honestly, throw Paul Mescal in there (I know they both starred in Foe, but I want more).

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Before Sunrise. It’s another one of my favorite movies and I’m such a hopeless romantic. I want to roam the streets of a beautiful city with the love of my life, talking about everything and nothing as life happens all around me.