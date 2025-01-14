Before I get to lovely

15 Questions With Sara Jin Li

Name: Sara Jin Li

Location: East Village, New York City

Occupation: Multi-disciplinary Artist (Director, Writer, Producer, Actor, Virgo)

Links: Sara’s Instagram, website, and Heretics Club (a literary salon for creative writers)

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

I stand by a mid-afternoon showing during the middle of the week, ideally between 3 or 4pm. This is usually when my energy levels are fading, so a movie is a perfect pick me up. It’s never too crowded and it’s the perfect amount of motivation to get through the workday because you know you have a little reward at the end (and I subscribe to “little treat” culture). Plus, you can get out just in time for a dinner or drink. Never ask me to go to a 10pm screening…



I like going on a Wednesday or Thursday, never a Monday or a weekend. The beginning and end of a week are for doing nothing or doing too much. I want my movies to be between everything else I have going on. A nice bridge between responsibility and relaxation.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I’ve never lived anywhere longer than 3 years, so I have a few. Currently, I love the Alamo Drafthouse in Lower Manhattan. I just love the Alamo and it’s been a source of tension between me and my friends who are AMC A-list Holders (this used to be me before I grew up). I’m also fond of the Los Feliz 3 because I used to live right down the street. I saw someone else say on here they would do a movie there and go to Figaro Bistrot afterwards and I was like, “Wait, not us being ships crossing in the night…”

But back to the Alamo: y’all, it’s the superior movie theater. The seats are more comfortable. The menu is diverse. The little ‘don’t talk’ ads are cute. You get a sit down service and I once made such intense eye contact with my server that I think I fell in love. Also, every time I go, there’s someone who orders like 5 margaritas and has to get cut off before the third act and I think that’s beautiful. That’s New York.

Since writing this, Los Angeles has been devastated by fires. I want to take this time to talk about how much I love this city—it was my longest home and shaped me into the person I am today. Every single person I love, across different industries and backgrounds, is volunteering or donating. This city has so much love and seeing communities come together to help one another makes me so proud to have been a Los Angeleno.

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Alamo Drafthouse, look at this free advertising I’m doing for you.

Unlimited regular Coke (Diet Coke is disgusting, let’s BFFR. It’s an aesthetic, not a serious beverage). Chips and queso with beef. Or fried pickles if it’s a shorter movie. I rarely crave popcorn when I’m at the theaters, but I love their churro popcorn because it hits the spot of salty and sweet. I don’t like butter on my popcorn, ever.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Shredded chicken nachos with white queso and a Mexican Coke. Please, I would die. I think full meals are a little silly, but the world of appetizers is plenty and vast.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

This is actually a traumatic experience, but I saw Edward Scissorhands dubbed when I was still living in China. I think I was… 4? I’m told that the English version is very gentle and sweet, but the Chinese language is very guttural so it was a full horror movie to me. I was too young. I had nightmares for months. I still haven’t seen Edward Scissorhands since.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Inside.

7. Movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

My friend Mitzi Peirone’s Braid. I watched it on a laptop and it was still brilliant, but knowing how intentional she is with sound and lighting, I wish I had seen it on a big screen with surround sound.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat!

This is going to sound insane, but the bed that the grandparents in Willy Wonka lived in. I want to be on a mattress with three of my best friends watching Gone Girl on the big screen. I’ve become a snob and I won’t watch a movie if I can’t recline or put up my legs.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory dir. Mel Stuart

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

I think people should have to check their phones before entry (like coats at a nice party). I’m so serious about this. Seeing someone on their phone at the movies sends me into Hulk mode. I don’t care how discrete you think you’re being, you’re not being discrete enough. Can we not live in the moment… can we not just take the next 2-3 hours to be in communion with one another…

10. What’s the ideal number/length of previews before a movie?

Like 4 or 5. 10-15 minutes max. I love trailers, but my proposal is that they should run trailers for already-released movies too. Like you went to watch The Substance, then they should recommend movies in the body horror genre from the 80s.

11. Do you prefer seeing movies alone or with someone/a group?

I love going solo with a few exceptions. I will always watch a horror movie with someone else because I need someone’s hand to hold. I like watching action movies alone because I have so much energy afterwards that I just want to run around like a chihuahua. Everything else, I just really have to like you as a person. If you talk too much or use your phone, I will talk shit on you afterwards to everyone we know. A group is too much, though. That’s too much coordination and too much energy.

12. Movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Anything Florence Pugh is in. I don’t care what genre, I’m already seated.

13. One movie recommendation (that you think people might not know about or should give another chance to):

I love Little Fish starring Jack O’Connell and Olivia Cooke. It came out during the pandemic, so it didn’t get as much attention as I think it deserved. It’s so softly devastating. I think they’re two of the most brilliant actors alive and have so much chemistry—two people facing an inevitable loss and grappling with love as it slips through their fingers and all they can do is watch? Kill me.

Little Fish dir. Chad Hartigan

14. What’s your dream combination of director & lead(s)?

Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer, and Daniel Kaluuya in a spy thriller directed by Angelina Jolie. Ensemble cast being Joe Morton, Adria Arjona, Paul Mescal, Ben Affleck, Sasha Luss, and Alexander Skarsgard. I have a vision.

15. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

This is probably evident by my last answer, but I love spy franchises. John Wick, Anna, Salt, The Little Drummer Girl, Atomic Blonde, etc. Would I live? Probably not, but I’d have so much fun until someone blows me up.