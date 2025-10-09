Name: Sam Burrows

Location: North Bend, WA

Occupation: Owner of North Bend Theatre

Links: North Bend Theatre, Instagram

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Well there’s definitely not a bad time to go to the movies but I like going late night on Thursdays to catch the new films for that weekend.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

I’m definitely biased but my favorite is the North Bend Theatre in North Bend, Washington. Both because my family owns and operates it now but also because it was my local childhood theatre that I grew up going to!

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Bucket of extra salty popcorn with plenty of layered butter, blue slushee, and some kind of chocolate, usually M&Ms.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

I’d love a big spicy fried chicken sandwich. I also wish french fries were more of a theatre staple.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

It’s hazy but I remember enjoying the Narnia films as they were coming out. So magical! My first ever theatre film was apparently George of the Jungle but I don’t remember that.

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Stone Cold for our new series of films you can’t stream. Such a fun and ridiculous movie.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Fantastic Planet. One of my favorite films. The animation, music, and story are all perfect. I’ve screened it before and will again.

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

Center, about 2/3rds back from the screen for optimal sound. Soft leather rocker seat with big cushy arm rests.

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

This is something we think about everyday, being theatre owners. We try to make a special event out of all of our programming by having special guests, decorating, giving out freebies, and anything else we think would make a memory for our guests!

10. Tell me about an especially memorable moviegoing experience that stands out in your mind.

A couple of years ago, we celebrated the anniversary of Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me previewing at the North Bend Theatre with Sheryl Lee in attendance for a Q&A and to put her handprints in our Walk Of Fame. She is such a sweet person and it was a really special experience to have her there.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

The One Battle After Another trailer definitely hooked me. Now hearing the great reviews doubled my interest. I’m going to try and see it in VistaVision when I go down to LA next month.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Train Dreams! Partially filmed here in the Snoqualmie Valley, we’re planning to really celebrate this film at our theatre.

Train Dreams dir. Clint Bentley (Netflix)

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Passed: David Lynch and Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Living: Werner Herzog and Tim Robinson.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Pride & Prejudice because my fiancé would love that.

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Because it is the only way to truly appreciate a movie. Going to the theatre is as nourishing to the mind and body as food or sleep.