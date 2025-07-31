Name:

Brooklyn, New York

Writer, Brand marketing specialist

Ryann’s Substack

1. What’s your favorite day & time to go to the movies?

Kinda love a Monday or Tuesday night showing - get the weeknight discount + make the beginning of the week special with dinner and a film.

2. What’s your favorite movie theater?

Ok, I definitely have a few now that I’ve lived in so many places in my adult life, but I’m probably most fond of the Duke of York’s Picturehouse in Brighton. Opened in 1910 and probably one of the of the first cinemas in the world, I’ve always been a fan of the simple red velvet seats and a stage-like screen.

I remember seeing The French Dispatch in the first month I moved to the UK at this theatre and feeling like the combination of the movie and the setting was a perfect match.

Duke of York Picturehouse, Brighton (Ryann's pics)

3. What’s your go-to movie theater snack & drink combo?

Cherry slushie and buttery buttery BUTTERY popcorn - must be drenched in multiple layers as the bag is filled. This only works with a self-serve machine because I couldn’t bear to make such a demand. I’m a major sweet tooth and will occasionally throw in some M&Ms (in the popcorn) or peach ring gummies (separate), but when I’m visiting my hometown we typically stop at our favorite ice cream shop after so I don’t get candy then.

4. What’s your dream movie theater snack & drink combo (if noise and sound weren’t an issue)?

Seeing as I’m typically an evening moviegoer, the dream would be some sort of heavy meal - glass of Sangiovese or a Rioja and spaghetti bolognese? With a handheld food I’ll worry about sticky fingers, and in the dark I can slurp my bolognese with abandon. It’ll either add to the romance or soak up any sadness and tuck me into bed perfectly by the time I get home.

5. First movie you remember seeing in a theater?

The one that sticks out was March of the Penguins - it was a rainy day on a family vacation, so the adults took my siblings and cousins to the movies thinking this was going to be a kid-friendly affair. Not only was it depressing, but I can remember the dread I felt at how slow and dragged out the documentary felt. Perhaps this is why I have a hard time buying into a documentary for entertainment. But hey, young parents are just doing what they can to keep kids entertained, and we thought it was going to be more of the Disney variety. We still joke about our misery to this day!

March of the Penguins dir. Luc Jacquet (National Geographic Films)

6. Last movie you saw in a theater?

Materialists at BAM - was disappointed but my friend and I had a laugh anyway.

7. Is there a movie you wish you could have seen in a theater?

Something like The Pelican Brief or No Way Out would have been insane. They were so gripping to watch at home, I can’t imagine seeing them for the first time while in theaters!

8. Please describe your ideal movie theater seat.

As mentioned before in my favorite theater; I love a simple, red velvet, rounded flip seat - all I ask is a decent arm rest and enough leg room!

9. One thing you would change to make movie theaters better?

The design of cinemas have removed all splendor - we used to commission fantastical rooms for entertainment like Fox Theater in Detroit (a great bit of architectural research if you’re interested), and now what? I think people get more swept away by a film when it’s shown at a cinema that reflects its excitement, awe or beauty with its interiors.

Also, a $5 ticket wouldn’t hurt in New York!!!

10. Where do you stand on intermissions?

Given that the theatre can lend itself to a damn good cliffhanger in Act 1 before an intermission, why can’t we see more of that for 2+ hour movies? It would certainly challenge editors to up the ante before the climax. My mom notoriously pauses the movie halfway through at home to serve up ice cream or brownies so I’d like to see the cinemas reflect some more of that energy.

11. Is there a trailer you’ve seen before a movie recently that stuck with you?

Oh, Hi! will probably fill the void I didn’t know I had until I saw Logan Lerman back on screen, with Molly Gordon, no less.

Oh, Hi! dir. Sophie Brooks ( trailer ) (Sony)

I’m hoping with the cast and trailer for After the Hunt that we get a stressfully good movie out of it.

12. What’s a movie you’re looking forward to seeing?

Apart from the 2 I just listed, I really wanna see Falling in Love to get more Meryl and Bob in my life. I saw a clip on a doom-scroll one day and was completely mesmerized - I think they’re gonna break my heart!

13. What’s your dream combination of director and lead(s)?

Say what you will about Bradley Cooper (there are so many things to say!) but I love his visual eye as a director and he really knows how to make his leading ladies shine. What could he do with Jessica Chastain’s range in a drama at a high level of execution?

Backup answer is seeing Greta Gerwig with Dev Patel or Harris Dickinson.

14. If you could live in a movie, which one would it be?

Before living in London and now in New York, there would have been a slew of answers that would have pointed to either of these places so I am happy to say I’ve felt like I conquered a lot of the top spots on my list.

For a long time my dream was to live the golden fog of Pride & Prejudice- I was lucky enough to road trip through the Midlands one January with my mom to see Chatsworth House and the Peak District and it was as magical as Joe Wright captured.

I actually really love the wee Irish town of Tullymore in Waking Ned Devine - the kind where everyone knows each other’s business, there’s more sheep than people, and you drive past stone walls and thatched roofs hundreds of years old to go take a chilly swim in the sea. It was technically filmed on the Isle of Man but I’ve always felt a sort of kinship with villages among the undulating hills that drop off at the point where it meets the sea (this is where my grandma, who was born on the Isle of Bute in Scotland, would chime in to say it’s in my blood!). Not to mention the hilarity of that movie would be good craic, as the saying goes.

Waking Ned Devine dir. Kirk Jones (Tomboy films)

15. Why do you think people should continue seeing movies at the movie theater?

Institutions are crumbling all around us. Can we not save at least one? Art is resistance, baby.